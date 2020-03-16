BTC News Review: Corona bitcoin price crash CME suspends trading Exchange downtimes

Here are the major events happening in the crypto-verse, the news you should be aware of: price action, crypto market crash, Bitmex crash, Binance double withdrawal fee, 2 arrested over Coincheck hack, and much more. Read on to find the latest and don't lose track of this ultra fast-moving industry.

BTC, ETH price action

Bitcoin suffered massive depreciation last week. The king of crypto shed $3,000 over the previous seven days- dropping from around $8,350 to $5,350. It hit a low of $4,280-ish (10-month low) towards the end of the week before bouncing back up.

ETH also depreciated, shedding about 50% of its value. It started the week at 215 and is ending it at $124. At a point during the week, the crypto was worth $95. Whew!

Next week looks bleak, TBH.

Crypto market crash

It was a very tough week for Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency industry in general.

BTC shed +50% of its market cap in just one day (from $260bn on Thursday to $110bn on Friday), which is scary.

Other cryptos fared even worse. Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Ethereum, and other popular altcoins, lost between 20 to 30 percent, which is far more than Bitcoin. This crash has pushed Bitcoin dominance to 65.3 percent.

The crash blamed on the Corona pandemic.

2 Arrested in connection with Coincheck $530m hack

Two Japanese have been arrestedin Tokyo after some of the crypto stolen during Coincheck’s $530 million hacks traced to them.

One of the two arrested - a doctor from Hokkaido, knows the NEM tokens were stolen. The other is a company exec from Osaka.

ETH gas price skyrocketed

The gas fee for processing ETH transactions skyrocketedlast week as the system became congested due to investors and traders scrambling to sell off their rapidly declining tokens.

Gas fees went as high as 101 Gwei ($0.30), with the average transaction getting confirmed in around 44 minutes.

Binance doubled ETH withdrawal fee

During the week, when the crypto market was suffering a crash, and people were mass-selling their crypto, Binance decided to raise the withdrawal feefor Ethereum

ETH withdrawal fee rose from 0.003 ETH to 0.006 ETH. ERC20 withdrawal fees were also increased from 0.006 ETH to 0.01 ETH. Binance said the hike is to “better facilitate withdrawal” of the coins.

Is this daylight robbery?

CME suspended trading

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group also suspendedtrading on its Chicago trading floor from Friday because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The closure is a precaution against spreading the virus. The firm’s main offices will remain open though.

Crypto Act of 2020 introduced at US House of Rep

A proposed bill aiming to revamp the United States cryptocurrency landscape and regulations governing it was introducedto the US House of Representatives during the last week.

Introduced by Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), the bill defines categories of digital assets and clarifies which federal agency will oversee each tranche.

A committee is currently reviewing the bill. There’s little chance that it will be passed as it has lots of criticisms and has been termed “dead on arrival.”

Bitmex, Huobi and Bithumb suffered downtimes

Major crypto exchanges Huobi and Bithumb went offlinefor long periods during the week as their servers couldn’t handle the massive sell-off traffic.

Both exchanges are now back online, though.

Bitmex also froze and crashedafter XBT/USD suffered a 10% drop. Below Bitcoin spot price.