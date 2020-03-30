BTC News Review: March 29 2020

Here are the major events happening in the crypto-verse, the news you should be aware of: price action, Bitcon - Corona scams rising, Bitmex reveals companies behind BTC , Jihan Wu predicts bright 2020 for BTC, and much more. Read on to find the latest and don't lose track of this ultra fast-moving industry.

Bitcoin, Ethereum price action

Bitcoin didn’t stray far off the $6,000 mark last week. It fluctuated above this value and almost broke $7,000 on the 25th but it seems bull sentiments aren’t that strong yet. Trading volume remains high though. It peaked at $51 trillion in midweek and gradually tapered down towards $30 trillion-ish.

Ethereum towed a similar path- wild fluctuations during the week and a return to the $128-ish range at the weekend.

Bitcoin’s dominance remains locked at 65%. King.

Bitcoin-Corona scams on the rise

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc around the world, scam artists keep devising new methods to swindle people.

These bums have now tailored their attacks to incorporate the current pandemic. They now send messages tovictims, posing as the WHO or the USCDC and claim to be able to provide a list of COVID-positive residents in their area for an undisclosed sum of Bitcoin.

Some of them just include a malicious link in their fake messages in a bid to steal your personal information.

Malicious QR codes are on rampage

About $45,000 worth of BTC has been stolenvia malicious QR codes in about a month.

Apparently, there’s a network of fake QR code generators out there. They generate QR codes for addresses different from what the user inputs. So when you send BTC to those generated QR codes, you’re sending money to the wrong address.

These 9 websites have been identified to generate malicious QR codes:

bitcoin-barcode-generator.com

bitcoinaddresstoqrcode.com

bitcoins-qr-code.com

btc-to-qr.com

create-bitcoin-qr-code.com

free-bitcoin-qr-codes.com

freebitcoinqrcodes.com

qr-code-bitcoin.com

qrcodebtc.com

The belief is that more malicious QR code generator websites exist.

Bitmex unmasks Bitcoin’s development funders

Bitmex revealed last week that Blockstream and Lightning Labs are the largest contributors to open source development of BTC and the Lightning network. The two firms have the highest number of employees working on the development of the technologies.

It also reveals that Chaincode Labs is currently the largest financial supporter of Bitcoin Core’s development.

DeFis are replacing ICOs

According to a CB Insights Blockchain Report 2020, Decentralized Finance, DeFis, have replaced Initial Coin Offerings, ICOs.

The report says DeFi assets grew by over 200% from under $300 million in January 2019 to hit a peak of over $1.2 billion in February 2020. During the same period, ICOs raised 95% less than they did in 2018, with total funding falling from over $7.8 billion to just $371 million,

Jihan Wu paints bright 2020 for Bitcoin

Crypto billionaire and CEO of Bitmain, Jihan Wu, has stated that he expects Bitcoin to perform outstandingly in 2020 despite the coronavirus outbreak.

In a recent interview with 8BTC, he said central banks’ efforts to combat the impact of the pandemic through bailouts and loose monetary policies could drive the price of BTC and all financial assets higher.

He doesn’t expect a bull run until after the May 2020 halving though.

Singapore exempts crypto firms from licensing

The Singaporean government announced during the week that crypto firms will be temporarily exempted from its new licensing regime.

Binance, OKEx and others can operate in the Asian country without applying for a license- until summer.

Yaay.