BTC News Review: Bitcoin wholecoiners ATH, Binance acquires Coinmarketcap, $300k BTC hack

Here are the major events happening in the crypto-verse, the news you should be aware of: price action, Bitcon wholecoiners hit all-time high, Binance acquires CoinmarketCap, and much more. Read on to find the latest and don't lose track of this ultra fast-moving industry.

Bitcoin, Ethereum price action

Bitcoin recorded some gains last week. Starting at $6,100, BTC finished the week at $6,800, regaining some of the losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

As expected, Ethereum also appreciated. Starting the week close to $120, Vitalik Buterin’s project gained about $20 to end the week around $145. Talks about ETH 2.0 are almost non-existent now.

Accounts with +1BTC balance at all-time high

The number of addresses holding at least 1 BTC (called wholecoiners) hit an all-time high of 800,683.000 on the 4th of April. This number was 797,580 on the 29th of March- at least 2 thousand wallets joined the wholecoiner status in 5 days.

That’s not all. The number of addresses holding at least BTC 0.1 reached an ATH of 2,967,518.000 on the 4th of April. The previous ATH of 2,966,737.000 was observed the previous day.

Also, addresses holding 10,000 BTC or more hit a 6-month high of 112 on March 26, as compared to the 111 of October 2019.

It’s been 2 weeks since the crash. People are buying BTC.

BTC leaving exchanges

People are not only buying BTC, they’re also withdrawing their coins from exchanges.

According to Glassnode, the outflow has been increasing daily since March 18.

Not your keys, not your coins.

Binance makes $400m CoinMarketCap bid

The world’s biggest exchange, Binance, is set to acquire Coinmarketcap, the go-to website for cryptocurrency prices in the world for $400m.

Binance said CMC will operate as an independent body after the acquisition.

ETH’s HIVE acquires BTC mining farm

Canadian ETH mining firm, HIVE Blockchain Technologies, announced that it has acquired a dedicated cryptocurrency mining operation with access to 30 megawatts of low-cost green power.

The deal is valued at CAD $4 million (USD $2.8 M).

COVID-19 victim loses coins to hackers

A woman infected by COVID-19 said she lost 14,000 XRP (about $2.423) when she entered her key phrase into a malicious app. She claimed she downloaded a 'Ledger Live' extension from the Chrome Web Store without a second thought while she was struggling with extreme fever.

She meticulously double-checked all keywords. She and her husband's savings disappeared in eight minutes.

Encrypted zip file cracked to claim Bitcoin worth $300,000

This guy, a cryptographer posted an interesting article on Wordpress explaining how he was hired to crack an encrypted zip file to recover a lost hoard of Bitcoin keys.

Click hereto read the story.