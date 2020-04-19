BTC News Review: Bitcoin halving ATH, Binance whitepaper, BCH suffers hashrate drop

Here are the major events happening in the crypto-verse, the news you should be aware of: price action, Bitcoin halving search reaches an all-time-high, Binance releases smart contract whitepaper, and much more. Read on to find the latest and don't lose track of this ultra fast-moving industry.

BTC, ETH price action

Bitcoin started the week around $7,000, shed about $500 in midweek and then rallied back above $7000 at the weekend. It is currently trading at $7,200 and there’s no telling how it will behave next week.

Ethereum maintained its momentum from last week. It started the week at the $160s and steadily appreciated to the $180s. Maybe Ethereum 2.0 is closer than we imagined.

Satoshi Nakamoto claim: Craig withdraws suit against Back

It was revealed last week that self-proclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto and BSV co-founder, Craig Wright, had withdrawnhis suit against Blockstream CEO Adam Back back in January.

Craig had sued Adam Back, Vitalik Buterin and other crypto bigwigs in April 2019 for calling him a fraud because he claimed to be Satoshi Nakamoto.

Craig also paid Back’s legal fees, which amounted to up to $8,400.

BCH hash rate drops by 56%

Bitcoin Cash’s halving ushered in some issues 2 weeks ago. Twenty-four hours after the halving the network was ping-ponging between producing 1 block an hour and producing 1 block every 2 minutes.

There’s been an exodus of miners from the network and its hash rate has suffered as a result. BCH’s share of the total SHA-256 hash fell from 3.4%(before the halving) to 1.5% (after the halving), indicating a 56% drop.

Bitfinex transferred $1.1bn BTC for $0.68

Yyyup. It’s true.

On April 10, Bitfinex made a transaction of 161,500 Bitcoin(worth $1.1bn) and the transaction fee was merely 0.00010019 BTC (about $0.68) and the world noticed.

Click herefor details of the transaction.

Remember December 2017 when the blockchain was congested and the average fee for a $100 transaction was $20?

BTC is developing.

Bitcoin halving search hits all-time high

More people are getting interested in the Bitcoin halving as the event draws closer.

The halving is scheduled to happen in less than a month and Google searches for the term hit an all-time-highthis week.

Bitcoin’s price experienced a boom after the last 2 halvings.

People will always love money.

Binance releases smart contract whitepaper

Binance has released a whitepaperfor its Binance Smart Chain, which is a special parallel blockchain to land smart contracts.

The blockchain will use a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism with Binance Coin (BNB) used for staking. Binance said the smart chain will not be an Ethereum rival.

Bitmain announces partial refund for Antminer owners

Bitmain has announced that it will ‘partly refund’ buyersof its Antminer S17+ and T17+ machines because the mining reward for Bitcoin and other cryptos has taken a hit in recent times.

The refund could be up to $272 per device in some cases but will be in coupons. Customers receiving or expecting delivery in April qualified for the maximum $272 refund.

The Antminer 17, worth over $2,000 when it launched, now goes for around $1,300.

Bitcoin mining battle toughens ahead of halving

Shenzhen-based MicroBT is rolling out threetop-of-the-line bitcoin miners - the WhatsMiner M30S+, M30S++, and M31S+- amid heated competition with Bitmain ahead of the Bitcoin halving.

Bitmain and Antminer released new flagship miners earlier in the year.

Libra: Facebook bows to pressure from governments

Facebook has shelved its original plansfor the Libra cryptocurrency, conceding to pressure from several governments.

Facebook now plans to develop a handful of stable coins each representing a different fiat currency. One libra coin could be tied to the U.S. dollar, for example, another to the euro and so on.

Libra still intends to issue a multi-currency stable coin, but it would be backed by the new stable coins, rather than directly by fiat currencies held in a bank. This would limit its flexibility since adding (or removing) currency from the basket requires issuing (or retiring) another digital token.