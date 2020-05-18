BTC News Review: Elon Musk's BTC balance, JP Morgan embraces crypto, Iconic halving message

Here are the major events happening in the crypto-verse, the news you should be aware of: price action, iconic Bitcoin halving block message, Elon Musk’s BTC balance, JP Morgan embraces crypto, and much more. Read on to find the latest and don't lose track of this ultra fast-moving industry.

BTC, ETH price action

Bitcoin had a rocky week but gained over $1,000. Bitcoin began the week priced in the $8,000s and soon had its halving event. Following that, it experienced some volatility and is ending the week close to the $10,000 mark.

Ethereum, as expected, also ended the week on a positive note. It started the week around $190 and rose approximately $20 in value during the week to close around the $210s.

Nostalgic message in BTC halving block

Bitcoin went through an uneventful halving on Monday, 11th of May 2020. It was without glitches and the network is still strong.

One thing of note though is the message included in the halving block and forever imprinted on the blockchain.

Mined by F2Pool, the message in the last block before the halving was a headline from The New York Times. It read: "NYTimes 09/Apr/2020 With $2.3T Injection, Fed's Plan Far Exceeds 2008 Rescue."

This invokes the same feeling like the message Satoshi Nakamoto added to the first block in the blockchain a decade ago. It reiterates Bitcoin’s role in offering an alternative monetary system in today’s highly centralized financial world.

Paul Tudor Jones buys into Bitcoin

One of the world’s most famous traditional investors, Paul Tudor Jones II, recently embraced Bitcoin, opening up his portfolio to the world’s most famous cryptocurrency.

In a note to clients, he said his bet will be on Bitcoinif he was forced to make a forecast on the future of the world.

This makes Jones the first big-name hedge fund manager to invest in and endorse the cryptocurrency, which has long been the object of disdain among mainstream Wall Streeters.

JP Morgan now serving crypto firms

The hard stance of institutional financial bodies against cryptocurrencies seems to be melting as it has been discovered that JP Morgan, a behemoth on Wall Street, is now offering its services to crypto firms including Coinbase and Gemini.

JP Morgan has its own private blockchain and JPM coin and CEO Jamie Damon, after years of abrasive attacks, is getting soft about Bitcoin.

Elon Musk reveals his Bitcoin balance

During the week, Harry Potter’s creator, J. K. Rowling asked about Bitcoinon Twitter and was met with an avalanche of responses.

Three hours later, she expressed skepticism of the technology and Elon Musk tweeteda reply, saying he owns 0.25 BTC and that the technology can be trusted.

0.25 BTC is about $2,500 today. Elon Musk is worth $40 billion.

$3m crypto bust in Australia

An Australian woman has been charged to courtfor unlawfully exchanging millions' worth of crypto in Sydney.

A search of her car outside a shopping center in Burwood, Sydney, on Thursday, yielded AU$60,000 (US$38,736) in cash and 3.8 bitcoin on a hard wallet device.

The police say she has laundered over $3m since 2017 via crypto and that the money was the proceeds from crime-related activities.

Ethereum's WBTC balance hits $22.5m

The amount of funds locked on WBTC has hit $22.5 million.

WBTC is a token on the Ethereum network that is weighed in a 1:1 ratio with Bitcoin. On March 1, around $9.73M WBTC was locked in ETH and that figure has now grown to $22.5m double the amount of BTC locked in the Lightning Network, DeFi Pulse says.