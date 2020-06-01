BTC News Review: ETH 2.0 stalled, JPMorgan $2.5m crypto penalty, Minecraft crypto plugin

Here are the major events happening in the crypto-verse, the news you should be aware of: price action, ETH 2.0 stalled, JPMorgan penalized for overcharging crypto customers, Goldman Sachs bashes crypto, Roger Ver wants bitcoin.org, and much more. Read on to find the latest and don't lose track of this ultra fast-moving industry.

BTC, ETH price action

Bitcoin gained about $500 from last week to close at around $9,500. The currency traded horizontally for most of the week before appreciating considerably during the weekend. This is the exact opposite of what happened last week- it traded sideways and then depreciated at the weekend.

Ethereum made some gains this week. Starting out at $207, it remained stable for most of the week before experiencing a surge in price as the weekend approached. The crypto is ending the week around $234.

Roger Ver wants Bitcoin.org too

Roger Ver, Bitcoin Cash advocate and guy who is passionately disliked on r/Bitcoin is open to owning Bitcoin.org, the main website of Bitcoin.

Roger Ver already owns the bitcoin.com domain name and has gotten a lot of ire from the community for using it to promote Bitcoin Cash.

Bitcoin.org is currently managed by Cobra and it seems he wants to put up the domain name for sale.

During a Reddit thread discussing potential owners of the website, someone asked Cobra if he would mind selling it to Roger Ver.

Roger responded to the comment under his MemoryDealers handle, stating:

“I have cash in hand.”

Goldman Sachs bashes cryptocurrencies

During an investor call during the week to discuss policies for bitcoin, gold and inflation, Goldman Sachs reiterated its stance on crypto, saying the new technology is not “an asset class”, against popular belief and opinions.

The bank criticized Bitcoin severely, citing hacks and other losses related to cryptocurrencies as well as their use to “abet illicit activities” as some potential liabilities.

Minecraft outs blockchain asset plugin

Minecraft has released a new plug-inthat enables players to plug blockchain assets directly into their servers.

The plugin is built by gaming startup Enjin and is called EnjinCraft. It allows players to spawn assets in the Minecraft Java Edition without the need to write any code. You only have to drop the EnjinCraft file into a player’s server “plug-ins” folder, where they can then begin integrating and distributing blockchain assets in the form of tokens.

ETH Serenity upgrade pushed back

An upgrade to Ethereum that is expected to launch next month has been pushed backbecause more work needs to be done.

The first ephemeral testnet, called Yolo, which was supposed to create an environment for devs to sync different clients together, is no longer feasible within the previously estimated time frame.

It seems the plan was for the testnet to run for just six weeks in a pre-live environment before launching in July if no bugs are found, but since even Yolo has not gone out yet, early autumn would be the optimistic launch date estimate.

ETH being pushed out of Ethereum network?

According to an analyst, ERC20 tokens are taking overthe Ethereum (ETH) network, outcrowding Ether out of its own blockchain.

As things stand, ERC20 tokens are approaching 50% of the total value of tokens on the blockchain. It’s believed that this could hurt Ether but everything is not grim.

JP Morgan penalized for overcharging crypto customers

JP Morgan Chase bank has agreed to pay $2.5 million to its customers for overcharging them whenever they use their card for crypto businesses.

The bank had in 2018 decided to treat purchases of cryptocurrency with Chase credit cards as cash advances, resulting in higher fees.

