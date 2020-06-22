BTC News Review: Wirecard’s $2bn hole, highest BTC difficulty jump, ETH miners raise gas limit

Here are the major events happening in the crypto-verse, the news you should be aware of: price action, Wirecard’s $2bn hole, Mining pools share $5m+ tx fee, Wright tries to explain stolen Mt. Gox BTC connection, Ethereum miners increasing network capacity, and much more. Read on to find the latest and don't lose track of this ultra fast-moving industry.

BTC, ETH price action

Bitcoin started the week around $9,300 and ended it around the same price. It fell sharply early on in the week below $9,000 before bouncing back a day later. The highest price it attained during the week was $9,500.

Ethereum started the week around $235 and fell hard to about $220 during the same period Bitcoin tanked. It has since rallied back, rose as high as $235 and seems to be ending the week around $230.

It was a boring week for both cryptocurrencies.

BTC mining difficulty records highest jump in years

Bitcoin’s mining difficulty last week recorded its highest jump in 2 years.

This is the third mining difficulty adjustment after the halving and it rose by 14.95% to more than 15.78 T.

This brings it closer again to the 16 T level, reached only twice, pre-halving: in March and May this year.

The last time the difficulty jumped more was January of 2018, when it increased by 16.84%.

Craig Wright “explains” stolen Mt. Gox BTC connection

Self-acclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto, Craig Wright, has issued a statement attempting to explain why the addresses he’s claiming received 80,000 BTC stolen from Mt. Gox.

This dude said that he bought the coins. Incredible.

Ex Mt. Gox CEO Mark Karpeles saidhe’s either a thief or a fraud. He could be right. It could be both.

Mining pools share $5m+ tx fee

The mining pool that mined the mysterious $2.4m fee Ethereum transaction last week has decided to share the moneyamongst its members.

Ethermine said it would distribute the money to miners who were active around the time the transaction was confirmed. Spark pool also said it would do the same. Sparkpool also mined a transaction under $200 for a fee of Ether worth $2.6m last week.

Wirecard discovers $2bn hole in its books

Wirecard, a German firm that issues crypto-backed debit cards, discovered a massive $2bn holein its books last week. According to its auditors, the money was previously listed on its books but now, no one knows where it’s gone.

As the firm’s stocks continued to tank, its CEO has resigned and no one knows how the firm’s operations will be impacted by the loss.

Ethereum miners increase network’s gas limit

A number of ETH miners have decided to increase the gas limitof the network by 25%, making the network faster and reducing transaction confirmation times.

However, this comes at a cost. The increase will lead to larger block sizes and all present miners will not be able to afford the equipment for it.

This has sparked a debate in the community akin to Bitconi’s scaling debate prior to the Bitcoin Cash hard fork.