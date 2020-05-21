Mistakes to Avoid When Hiring a Software Development Company

Do you have an incredible idea for a new mobile application? Would you like to finally build that custom e-commerce website that will set your company apart from the competition? Are you ready to have a custom business application developed for your expanding enterprise?

No matter your motivation for developing exciting new software, you’re going to need to find the right technology partner to help turn your ideas into a reality - and that’s the tricky part. The market is full of software development companies, website development shops, and online niche businesses looking to help you complete your project. How do you know which team is the right one to choose for your unique needs?

Top 5 Mistakes to Avoid When Hiring Software Development Providers

There are several common errors that many companies make when searching for the right software or application development company. Whether it is your first time hiring a company to complete a project or your hundredth, being aware of these mistakes can and will save you time, money, and problems during the software development process.

Not Doing Research

According to a 2018 Global Outsourcing Survey conducted by Deloitte, 59% of companies outsource to cut costs. Cost efficiency is a very valid reason for choosing to outsource. Still, companies who find themselves focusing solely on price without doing thorough research could end up in several bad positions.

It is essential that you take your time and put in the hours required to do your research. Just because a vendor sounds incredibly promising does not mean that they are the right company to work on your project or that they have the experience and expertise required to do it correctly.

Your research should include reading all online reviews of the company and its work, as well as a deep dive into their portfolio. Enquire about projects similar to your own and in the same industry, and even try to speak with former clients about their experience with the company. Be sure to also check on any credentials they may claim to have and look into how engaged they are within their own software communities.

Not Signing the Right Paperwork

It is a good idea to have a potential development company sign a non-disclosure agreement before they ever hear a word about your project. This will help prevent other companies from stealing your ideas and developing them elsewhere.

Every development project should also come with its contract that is signed by all parties involved even if it is a company that you have previously worked with. This contract should outline the overall development process, provide a payment schedule, and identify all deliverables throughout the project. It is also in your company’s best interest to ensure that the contract clearly states that your company owns all code produced during development.

Forgetting About Communication

Communication is the number one requirement for accomplishing any kind of project. When working with a software development company, it is essential to remember that they are not just working for you, they’re working with you. Methods for communication and collaboration should be defined from the start.

By establishing a transparent communication model before any work begins, you are lessening the chances of a miscommunication being the downfall of the project. Decide on the best methods of communication for both teams, such as email, Slack, Skype, Asana, or a combination to ensure that no one misses a notification. The approval process should also be clearly defined ahead of time as well as project management roles and responsibilities so everyone fully understands who to approach when they need something.

Ignoring Red Flags

The software development industry is continuously evolving and updating thanks to the release of new technologies. If a prospective software development company is pitching technologies, tools, and outdated methods, this could be a problem for your business and the project down the road.

Also, If the prospective software company does not understand your project or business goals, the industry you are working in, or the customers you are trying to attract and serve, they will not be able to help your project succeed. When developers do not understand the motivation and target demographic motivating the project, they won’t be able to create something to meet your specifications.

Your development team should ask questions to fully understand the application, who will be using it, and why the need is present for it.

Only Searching Locally

The power of the internet means that you don’t have to work with a software development company just because they are close to your location. You can work with the right company that will meet your needs regardless of their geography. Today’s technology makes it simple to bring together teams from across the globe.

When working with an international development company, it is vital that all parties involved understand the working time zones, languages, and other details that location can affect.

Find the Right Team for Your Needs

Whether you’re looking to build an enormous enterprise application or digital storefront, taking the time to find the right software development company to meet your needs is of the utmost importance.

At BairesDev, we offer development services for the most in-demand technologies of today, including the Internet of Things, blockchain, machine learning, and data science. We provide our clients with a dedicated team of experts to help accomplish your goals in the best manner possible.