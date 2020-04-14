OutSystems and IDC report: 59 percent of organisations in Australia have adopted low-code platforms

Report suggests significant uptake in low-code, with more to come

OutSystems and IDC have shared results from an IDC study int adoption of low-code development, and the impact this is having on business in Australia and the APAC region.

The study assesses developer experience for digital transformation and has revealed that 59 percent of organisations in Australia have adopted low-code platforms, with 18 percent of those surveyed looking to adopt in the next 18 months.

“Australian companies are generally quick to adopt new technologies and with the challenging business environment we operate in today, agility is key in driving digital transformation. With remote working gaining global traction due to the COVID-19 outbreak, agility is particularly crucial at this point as organizations have to react fast and embrace the transition so that they can continue to deliver economic value to their clients and the wider community. Conversely, we also see companies that still rely on legacy systems working in the background, which silo information and slow down digital change” said Mark Weaser, Vice President, Asia Pacific, OutSystems. “There is a need for companies to find quicker and simpler ways to build new features and applications to cater to their customers’ evolving needs. OutSystems understands the challenges that businesses face and will continue to support them in their transformation efforts.”

The report cites four main areas driving growth for low-code development across the Asia-Pacific region:

faster app development, especially in areas such as customer experience, analytics, ecommerce and IoT;

A shift in career trajectories for developers, with low-code providing a pathway towards strategic business alignment;

Line-of-business buy-in for digital transformation strategies, and;

Escaping the gridlock imposed by legacy systems.

Many businesses in Australia strive to integrate new technologies with existing legacy systems,often relying on outdated technology infrastructure for their needs. Integration is key to realising operational efficiency, and low-code is identified in the report as a key tool for overcoming such obstacles.

Integrating apps with legacy systems storing siloed data can help businesses improve processes and workflows.

The report reveals that the top IT challenges for software application development in Australia include integration, with 22 percent of respondents citing this as their main challenge, 21 percent are concerned about resource constraints, and 20 percent mention a lack of user involvement as their major challenge.

“Developers that OutSystems spoke with in Australia suggested that the increasing participation in app development by non-IT staff, the high cost of IT labour and relatively long lead-time for traditional development and a growing maturity around agile and DevOps practices are creating unprecedented demand for low-code development,” stated Weaser.

The report also revealed that developers in Australia are engaged with a range of emerging technologies as well, with 39 percent working on social networks, 21 percent on consumer IoT projects and a further 13 percent on augmented and virtual reality solutions.