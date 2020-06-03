Webinar Invitation: Mitigate Fraud with Hyland’s Digital Credentialing Solution

Webinar invitation – leading content services provider Hyland will be running a free online workshop on Thursday the 4th of June, detailing the company’s new blockchain-based credentialing solution.

Some of the most important records are paper-based documents that are slow to issue, easy to fake and expensive to verify.

Digital licenses and certificates, identity documents and private citizen immunity passports can help deliver security and mobility for citizens’ information.

Credentialing has always been a vitally important aspect of running a safe business and public practice, and now offers secure and convenient digital options. This may include immunity passports, OH&S records, licences to operate specific machinery, student records and certifications, plus much more.

The more sensitive a type of documentation is, the more someone stands to gain by fraudulently changing the information it holds. Using blockchain technology with self-verifying certifications, credentialing wallets can now be made completely tamper-proof, negating the chance that anyone has forged or altered them at any stage in their digital lifecycle.

The private citizen immunity passport is one such example. Based on Blockcerts technology, a passport enables citizens to keep track of all their immunisations in a private, digital wallet which can be stored on their smartphone.

Blockcerts are guaranteed to be one-hundred percent reliable and trusted, and can also be verified anywhere in the world with the click of a button or a QR code scan.

They might be used to store certifications to operate heavy and complex machinery in say, a mine or electrical sub-station. They may also hold OH&S information which can prove critical for people working in certain environments.

The digital credentialing wallet will also be highly beneficial to government bodies and organisations as the world economy begins to restart following the Covid-19 restrictions.

