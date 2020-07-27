Hyland to host free educational webinar series ‘how to optimise your Accounts Payable process’

Hyland, a leader in content services, is hosting two virtual education events, detailing how an AP team can thrive in the new, more challenging business environment. Optimising AP to minimise risk will be a central theme of the webinar series.

The pandemic has accelerated the movement away from centralised, office-based teams to a distributed workforce. Accounts Payable teams are being challenged by this new paradigm more than most, particularly in circumstances where they are still dependent on paper-based processes or technology which is not able to support their rapidly evolving needs.

The risk is significant – a loss of control over the end to end AP process, missed invoices, late payments, increased processing costs and damaged relationships with vendors.

Over the course of two 30 minute webinars in August, Hyland will demonstrate how the organisation’s automation solutions can give an AP operation the flexibility and agility required to successfully adapt to and manage constant change.

Both webinars will be recorded, and can be listened to at an individual’s discretion.

The two events include:

Getting Started with AP Automation

Thursday, August 6

This webinar will demonstrate how Hyland’s intelligent capture technology can help an AP team work smarter by automating invoice processing and integrating with ERPs, eliminating paper from the process; all easily managed from a laptop at home.

Advanced AP

Thursday, August 23

The Advanced AP webinar focus on how Hyland can help an organisation’s AP team manage complex exceptions, meet compliance obligations, audit-proof payables, gain insights into cash flows, analyse spend, buyer and supplier behaviours, and reduce outliers that require special handling.

REGISTER FOR BOTH WEBINARS

www.hyland.com/en-au/l…=%23116373