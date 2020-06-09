New Version Of OpenCart Mobile App Builder Is Out Now !!

In the past decade, technologies have evolved at an extreme pace making our lives easier & things more approachable. eCommerce Mobile Apps have evolved a lot too & have become a necessity for most of us now especially in 2020. Speaking of eCommerce, on OpenCart as well, a number of advanced extensions/plugins have emerged to help the store owners make the best out of their online shop.

One such advanced extension is the OpenCart Mobile App Builder & the release of its new version will get many hyped up because of its latest feature additions. Based on the recent market research & user preferences, the use of mobile devices for eCommerce sales have already surpassed the online sales on conventional devices like laptops/ PCs in every country.

Based on research by Statista, out of all the people who shopped something online in 2019, 52% of them used their mobile devices.

Hence, the new version of the OpenCart Mobile App Builder (v2.1) developed by KnowBand aims to eradicate various complications faced by the eMerchants & allows them to easily build & launch their OpenCart Mobile App with powerful features.

New Updates In The OpenCart Mobile App Builder (v2.1):

1. Offline Mode Functionality: This feature allows your OpenCart Mobile App to function even when an app user is not connected to the internet. Through automatic data caching provided by the new version of the OpenCart App Builder extension, store owners can rest assured that their app users get a streamlined experience under slow internet connectivity or even no internet connectivity.

Although the app users would only be able to access their previously loaded pages/ categories, having the ability to access the recently viewed products, cart, wishlist, orders & account pages, etc. helps a lot.

2. DIY Home-Page Editor With Backend Preview:

This new feature allows the store owners & admins to make any sort of edit in their app’s homepage without any effort. Once the OpenCart Mobile App Builder extension is installed on the backend of your website, admins can access this home-page editor.

Based on the business needs, you can add your choice of elements on your homepage. Drag & drop the elements to rearrange them & add banners, sliders, featured-products & even countdown-timer with a relevant redirect link to any of the product pages, category pages & even CMS pages.

All of the changes you make would instantly reflect on the live-preview panel. This makes it easier for the store admin to view the edits practically before saving the home-page layout.

Another useful thing about this feature is that you can design multiple layouts and enable anyone of them at a time.

Steps To Build & Launch An OpenCart Mobile App:

1. Purchase: www.knowband.com/opencar…pp-builder

2. Fill the app prerequisite form.

3. Review your OpenCart Mobile App before publishing it on the app store/play store.

Other Potent Features The OpenCart Mobile App Builder:

1. Unlimited Push Notifications: Store owners don't need to manually set up Firebase Cloud Messaging for push notifications. They don’t need a lot of technical knowledge for that as this OpenCart App Maker extension takes care of every configuration.

Also, it offers an unlimited number of push notifications that the store owners can send to their app users without worrying about any limit.

2. Multi-Lingual & Multi-Currency Support: This feature makes your OpenCart App support multiple international languages including English & RTL scripts. It is very handy for eCommerce businesses who are willing to launch an app in various European & Middle-Eastern languages.

To complement that, this OpenCart Mobile App Maker also supports multiple currencies.

3. Fully Customizable Mobile App: Apart from the easy-to-customize home page already described above, your entire OpenCart Mobile App is fully customizable. Design your tab bar with desired icons & redirect links.

Simply use the toggle switch to enable/ disable if the user is to be sent to the cart page or not after clicking the ‘Add To Product’ button on product pages.

4. Unlimited Push Notifications: Customize your Push Notifications without the need for any sort of coding. Change the automated time after which cart abandonment notification must be sent.

From the general settings of this extension, simply upload the app icon, select the background & color in a matter of seconds.

Apart from all the DIY convenient options provided with this extension, store admins can even add their own custom CSS code in the ‘Additional CSS’ text field if they need to completely change the appearance of any particular element on their OpenCart App.

5. Real-Time Synchronization: Store owners don’t need to make any additional effort to manage their app. This OpenCart App Creator extension keeps the Mobile App always in real-time synchronization with the website.

This also keeps inventory management totally automatic.

6. Support For All The Payment/ Shipment Methods: All the payment & shipment methods of your OpenCart website are active & functional by default on the mobile app too. From the backend of this extension, store admin can even disable any particular shipment method from their app.

7. One-Page Checkout & Order Tracking: This eases the task for the app users to make successful purchases without jumbling up in lengthy checkouts. App users simply need to select the pre-filled delivery address on the checkout page, select their mode of payment, review their order & place their order any efforts.

This helps the store owners in reducing their cart abandonment rate & improving their sales. From my orders segment & with the use of automated order status push notification, app users are also able to track all of their active orders.

Other features at a glance:

Custom Theme, Font & Brand Logo

Multi Currency Support

DIY Home-Page Editor With Live-Preview

Facebook & Google Login

Countdown Timer Banner

Finger Print & OTP Login

Customizable Tab Bar

Whatsapp & Zopim Chat Support

Multiple Payment & Shipping Support

Product Search via Voice Commands

Custom Payment Setup

Offline Mode Accessibility

Compatible With Image Search Extension

Enhanced Navigation with Sort & Filter Options

CMS Page Management

Swipe Product Display

Compatible With Spin & Win Extension

Gamified Subscription Popup

Compatible With Marketplace Extension

Multiple Social Sharing Options

Real-Time Sync Coupon & Voucher Support

Automatic Catalog Management

Simplified Checkout

White Label Solution

Order Tracking

Drop us your queries and doubts at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Our support team will help you out.