Top 9 Features of Every Successful Marketplace Platform

Every successful online business the marketplace platform is a major part with updates features. They should be clear information about the features and their own marketplace should possess. The features will allow you to grow your multi vendor marketplace platform and retain your customers.

The top features that make a marketplace platform top notch

Signup

The signing up should be hassle-free and forward to adapt so that a user doesn’t hesitate to use the platform. The signup process not only proves endless but it also cuts down the conversion rate as user experience is the key to every digital product these days.

Vendor dashboard

The main features of vendor management are payment gateways, account settings, social media accounts, customizable themes, fonts, notifications, the authority of clearing ratings, testimonials, reviews, activity records,

User’s Interface

It is very important to have a perfect user interface that will give him a unified shopping experience. Your marketplace platform should have a clear cart management system so that the user can add his favorites in his cart and can buy them later.

Payment gateways

An online shopping integrated with various payment gateways for online business. It provides multiple payment options for the shoppers resulting in increased conversion and buying ratio

Review & rating

The review & rating is the most crucial one for the marketplace, a lot of purchasing behavior depends upon it. This is a significant impact on decision-making and sales to happen.

Social Media Sharing

Social media is a much essential need in a marketplace platform.

Always keep your online business engaged and increases the online presence to build a business as a brand. Like Facebook share button, Twitter’s tweet, or Instagram picture posts, all of these social activities create a buzz for your business

The multi vendor marketplace platform that possesses all the above-mentioned features will get more vendors and also more customers. The main objective of running a marketplace platform is to gain more users and also to increase sales and revenue. Be sure with the features that are present in your marketplace platform and make good business.

News From Zielcommerce

Category: eCommerce Solutions and Developers Company about: Zielcommerce is one of the outstanding readymade online ecommerce solutions that enables you to build and launch your passionate ecommerce platform within less time. Your ecommerce store can be designed in both the Android and iOS platforms with Zielcommerce. Zielcommerce is a forceful, lightweight, flexible, and scalable solution. Equipped with a high technology stack, Zielcommerce can be used to build ecommerce solutions from very small startups to large enterprises. Moreover, Zielcommerce c ...