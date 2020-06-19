Packaging industry ripe for disruption

In the midst of Coronavirus, global market opportunities are presented, with the latest packaging industry innovation, Packform turning a healthy profit in its first year.

Amid a global pandemic, smart entrepreneurs are forging ahead with digitally-led disruptive business models, set to create even more opportunities in Australia and abroad.

New technology platform ​Packform​ is led by serial Melbourne-based entrepreneur Philip Weinman. Weinman joins forces with former Deloitte Partner and founder of Deloitte Digital, Peter Williams and former Vice President of US-based Landsberg Orora, Preston Geeting. Packform​ launches in Australia this month, after firmly cementing its position in the US in under a year.

Packform​ is a new end-to-end technology platform changing the way packaging supply and demand is managed and sold. The ​Packform​ solution automates packaging globally in an open marketplace and speeds up the procurement and delivery process. In today’s climate with delays on importing and exporting, packaging solutions are going to need to be fast, nimble and automated.

The packaging industry is one that hasn’t changed much over many decades and is worth an estimated $150 billion in the US and $9 billion here in Australia.

Williams says it was only a matter of time before the industry was disrupted by those willing to take the reins and fix a tired industry still using paper receipts.

Weinman said during the Coronavirus pandemic, we’ve seen price gouging like never before. Globally, customers are experiencing prices up to ten​ ​times the usual price. ​Packform​ removes this problem, by opening up a transparent supplier marketplace.

“​Until now, suppliers have been struggling to meet the demands of businesses needing their services. On the flip side, the businesses needing packaging suppliers are frustrated. ​Packform saves both parties time and money dealing with multiple supply chains, delays, cost inefficiency and disappointed customers,” says Weinman.

Peter Williams says his observation of the industry is the lack of focus on great experiences for customers, dealers, employees and suppliers.

“Bringing the parties together on a really easy to use platform has cut an enormous amount of friction out of the packaging process. People on the ​Packform​ platform aren’t spending their days chasing quotes, dockets, invoices and suppliers; it is all there on the platform and accessible from their desk or mobile.”

Co-founder Preston Geeting says that to date the packaging industry has been largely insulated from technology advancement.

“Packform technology brings packaging into the 21st century while offering a new career advantage to salespeople operating in the packaging business.

“Salespeople are making significant increases in their income by becoming a Packform Dealer. These experienced salespeople act as independent dealers to as many customers as they choose, using the platform to process the deals. Salespeople are funded by Packform finance allowing them to start their own business without the risk associated with going out on your own.”

Packform is a borderless marketplace that allows its users to have the world at their fingertips.

