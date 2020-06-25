Transform your eCommerce store into PWA in just 99$

Progressive Web Apps are all about offering a native app-like experience to mobile shoppers. In eCommerce, the online store owners have often been lag behind due to efforts or costs involved in doing so. Publishing an app on Google Play Store and Apple App store by surpassing their review isn’t a piece of cake. Also, the submitted app should work with the app store guideline, else the won’t even take a moment to send you a warning.

PWAs are touching the skies of growth in the world of apps and eCommerce. These web applications have fully transformed the usage of web applications for mobile shopping. The Progressive web apps are lightweight and work faster as compared to native or hybrid ones. Also, due to compact size

How PWA Works for your eCommerce Store?

Once your online eCommerce store is converted into PWA, whenever any user opens the store URL on the mobile browser, there will be a message to “Add PWA App To Home Screen”. In doing so, the mobile users will be able to complete PWA installation on their mobile devices with just a tap on the link.

The Progressive Web App for eCommerce will appear in the app drawer of mobile.

KnowBand PWA Mobile App Builder

Considering the possibilities of innovation PWA could bring for online stores, KnowBand has launched PWA Mobile App Builder for PrestaShop, OpenCart, Magento 2 & WooCommerce. Get to know more in detail from:

This automated tool is designed and developed with the motive for all OpenCart store owners to launch the Progressive Web App without any sort of coding or technical skills.

Benefits of launching PWA for online store:

1. No Dependency on App Stores: The eCommerce PWA doesn't depend on App stores to release your apps among the audience. The users can simply Add PWA to mobile devices and start using the app.

2. Native App-like Experience: The eCommerce Progressive Web Apps offers the same shopping experience as of the native apps. The features and quick navigation are also the same as of native eCommerce shopping app.

3. Customizable Home Screen: The PWA mobile app for eCommerce comes with a customizable layout with the DIY editor. The store admin can craft and design the look and feel of the app by just adding banners, colors, fonts, etc. and positioning them.

4. Unlimited Push Notifications: With personalized push notifications, it just becomes way handy for the store admin to promote products and bring more sales and revenue. The push notifications can be scheduled or sent manually by admin.

5. Engaging & Reliable: The eCommerce Progressive Web App is way more engaging as compared to native apps. The apps are faster and come with improved performance offering user-friendly shopping experience.

6. Offline Mode: The PWA Mobile App for eCommerce comes with offline mode accessibility allowing the users to browse or shop products even with slow or no internet connectivity.

7. White-label & Branded Solution: The mobile apps for shopping are fully based on your store only. There won’t be our name or branding anywhere in the final apps.

8. Easy Installation & Customization: Once any user opens the store URL in the mobile browser, he/she will get the option to “Add PWA to Home Screen”. That’s how is it easy to install Progressive Web App. The customization and configuration of the PWA mobile app can be done from the admin panel itself.

9. Multi-lingual and RTL Support: All types of worldwide languages including RTL (Right to left) are supported on Progressive Web Apps. Also, all currencies are also supported on the PWA.

10. Multi-device Compatibility: The PWA Mobile App is designed to work on both Android and iOS that too on multi-sized screen devices like Mobile, Tablet, iPhone, iPad.

11. Lightweight: With the low size of the Progressive Web App, the performance is fully flawless and smooth. Also, the PWA hardly crashes and stops and occupies very little size on mobile devices. E-mail & Social Login: With inbuilt Google, Facebook, and Email sign-up and login for easy and quick on-boarding on PWA mobile app.

12. All Payment & Shipping Method Support: The eCommerce Progressive Web App supports all sorts of payment and shipping methods available on your store. No sort of extra customization required for this.

13. One Page Checkout: The PWA Mobile App for eCommerce comes with an inbuilt one-page checkout screen allowing users to submit orders with ease.

14. Coupons and Vouchers: The discount coupons and vouchers active on your eCommerce store will work on the PWA Mobile App as well.

15. Automatic Inventory Update: The eCommerce store and PWA Mobile App remain in real-time sync. This reflects changes/updates of website inventory automatically on the Progressive Web App.

16. Delivery Status: Once the order is placed via the app, the users get to view the status from order details and keep an eye on the delivery.

Got any queries? Drop an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for further discussion on this.