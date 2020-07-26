New Release: WooCommerce PWA Mobile App Plugin (v1.0.1)

Progressive Web Apps are taking over the mCommerce landscape & many businesses are benefiting a lot from it without making much effort. To make it easier for every kind of eCommerce business in launching their own Progressive Web App, our experts at KnowBand have developed & launched automated eCommerce PWA Mobile App Builder extensions for multiple platforms.

In this write-up, we will elaborate on the WooCommerce PWA Mobile App plugin using which store owners can easily launch & manage their WooCommerce Progressive Web App. This plugin is a no-code solution but store admins can still customize their PWA because of various DIY editing tools provided on the backend of this plugin.

The latest version release of the WooCommerce PWA Mobile App Builder (1.0.1) has been equipped with two new features to further improve the UX & UI of the app. These new features are:

#1. Quantity Stepper For Products:

While adding the products in their cart or while cross-checking the checkout page, app users will be able to change the product quantity by stepping it up or down by one unit.

This feature is newly introduced in the WooCommerce PWA Mobile App Builder plugin.

#2. Product Reviews:

This feature allows the app users to write & submit reviews of the products that they bought from your store. Reviews play a huge role on the eCommerce apps & websites.

They can motivate others to purchase the products & increase your sales & revenue.

Simple Steps To Launch A WooCommerce Progressive Web App:

1. Purchase the WooCommerce PWA Mobile App Builder Plugin

www.knowband.com/woocomm…mobile-app

2. Fill the app pre-requisite form & review your PWA before making it live.

How Are PWA Installed On Users’ Devices?

A PWA Mobile app doesn’t need to be published on any of the app stores. Progressive Web Apps are made live on the company’s website.

Whenever people visit such a mobile website, they are greeted with an ‘Add-To-HomeScreen’ popup. Once they click it, the PWA automatically gets installed on that user’s mobile device.

The PWA then appears to work just like any regular mobile apps on a mobile device.

Key Features Of The WooCommerce PWA Mobile App Plugin:

1. DIY Home-Page Editor: The feature-rich home-page editor provided by this PWA Builder plugin allows the store admins to design and edit the homepage however ever they want. This eases the need of having theme-based & festival-based homepage design & also keeps the app users engaged.

2. Push Notifications: This WooCommerce Progressive Web App plugin makes it easier for the store owners to manage and send push notifications to their app users. Push Notifications can work wonders to reduce the cart abandonment rate and increase sales.

3. Payment & Shipment Methods: The PWA Creator plugin ensures that all of the payment & shipment options active on your website are enabled and functional on your WooCommerce PWA Mobile App as well.

4. Quick Social Onboarding: Apart from login via email ids, app users can also sign-in & login using their Facebook & Google accounts. As the app users would already be signed in into any of both of these two platforms, the onboarding process on your WooCommerce PWA app gets just a click away.

5. One page checkout: This plugin offers a single-page checkout on the WooCommerce PWA app. With prefilled delivery-address selection and all the necessary order details on a single page, an optimized checkout page improves the user experience.

Such simplified pages also help to reduce the cart abandonment rate and increase the number of successful orders.

6. Order Tracking: In the PWA Mobile App itself, customers can track their active orders & stay notified about the status of their orders. An automated push notification is also provided for 'order status'.

It automatically gets updated with the status of the order and is sent directly to the app user as a notification.

and many more.