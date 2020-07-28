Jump Start Your Digital Journey with Magento 2 and leading eCommerce developer

As we know that current situation of COVID-19 has accelerated digital adoption and thus now is the right time to transform from brick to clicks. To help businesses in this pandemic situation Krish TechnoLabs leveraging their rich digital commerce expertise coupled with wide industry knowledge and experience has introduced fast, secure and pocket friendly eCommerce solution - “Accelerate- Bring Velocity to Your Business”. It is B2B and B2C Accelerator powered by Krish TechnoLabs
Just in the past few months, the global digital landscape has transformed rapidly before our eyes, This B2B and B2C accelerators suite will help you succeed online and take your business several notches above. It is tailored for various industries such as fashion & apparel, health & beauty, consumer goods, furniture, food & beverages, jewelry, manufacturing, industrial supplies, wholesale distribution, engineering & construction, transportation & logistics, etc. It has essential integration for SEO & Marketing, Payment & Shipping, performance, and more ensure merchants have all the touchpoints covered for online stores to function optimally.
No just that - the best part of this solution is that you can jump-start your eCommerce store in just 4 weeks of time with the world's best eCommerce platform Magento commerce cloud.
Let's dig into the features & benefits of this exciting business accelerator suit
Features of Accelerator Powerd by Krish TechnoLabs
- Built on best eCommerce platform Magento 2 Commerce
- Offer Industry Specific Design
- Have Pre-coded functionality so no worries about coding knowledge
- Comes with all essential integration
Magento Accelerator Benefits
- Suitable for B2B, B2C and D2C business segment
- You can migrate your store in just 4 weeks
- Price is very much pocket friendly
- It is agile and can we customize easily
- SEO Friendly
The Magento 2 Accelerator by Krish gives you the power of Magento while working with a full-service digital commerce agency and best-in-class technology partners to take your business to the next level.
Schedule Your Free Consultation with their eCommerce experts and experience the accelerator in action now!
