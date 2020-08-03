How much does IT cost to build an app like Letgo

Cost of Developing a marketplace application like Letgo isn’t a big deal. Letgo is a mobile classified application, where the users to buy and sell. Zielcommerce is the best notch app developing company, get a complete and perfect solution for you to create a marketplace app like Letgo which based on your budget and to your expectation. They are expert in Android, iOS Mobile Applications, Our design team works hand in hand with expert mobile developers to make your mobile app ideas a reality.

An important feature of Letgo

If you've bought something on the app, you can rate your experience with the seller and leave a comment.

Buyers and sellers can chat facility or handing out their phone numbers and email addresses.

Image recognition to help you post your items.

Target or focus is on local buying and selling

To build an app like Letgo, first, you need to make it simple understanding and user-friendly, and easy to use with sign up for post or buy something. It is very simple to launch the app like letgo.

The cost of creating a mobile app like Letgo on its functionality you decide. So, based on the functions and technical issues in the app development process will be determined and the final cost as the result.

Zielcommerce provides the complete solution to determine your requirements and provide an easy to manage, excellent creativity takes your project quickly towards its objective based on your budget.

News From Zielcommerce

Category: eCommerce Solutions and Developers Company about: Zielcommerce is one of the outstanding readymade online ecommerce solutions that enables you to build and launch your passionate ecommerce platform within less time. Your ecommerce store can be designed in both the Android and iOS platforms with Zielcommerce. Zielcommerce is a forceful, lightweight, flexible, and scalable solution. Equipped with a high technology stack, Zielcommerce can be used to build ecommerce solutions from very small startups to large enterprises. Moreover, Zielcommerce c ...