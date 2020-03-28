Amazon, Fnac and Cdiscount Restricts Shipment To Essential Products Amidst COVID-19 outbreak

To tackle the coronavirus pandemic, eCommerce leaders like Amazon, Cdiscount and Fnac took a giant precautionary step by Limiting the shipment services to Essential Products Only.

Looking at the exposed demands of household and medical-related supplies, these marketplaces have decided to temporarily prioritize the products coming to their fulfillment centers. Amidst Coronavirus pandemic, this might seem the need of the hour, but this is also a huge bummer for online sellers selling under other non-essential categories.

There have been mixed reactions from sellers worldwide. Here are a few things that you need to know about this

When Will This Partial Restriction Come In effect?

The prioritizing of the products is implemented on all the shipments created after March 17, 2020. In other words, it means that this is already in effect NOW.

Will This Impact Global Merchants?

NO!! For now, the partial suspension of Shipping services is limited to marketplaces (Fnac, Cdiscount, and Amazon) in the US and European Regions Only. But looking at the fast-spreading coronavirus, soon this will include other marketplaces all around the world.

Is Limited Amazon FBA Shipment A Temporary Thing?

YES!! Amazon has announced that this will be in effect until April 5, 2020.

But more likely this date is expected to extend as the global coronavirus outbreak is largely impacting the EU region.

Is this restriction also imposed on selling other product categories?

NO!! There are NO restrictions for Sellers to sell their products on the platform. All they need to do is fulfill the shipments by themselves.

What Are The Alternate Ways To Fulfil Orders?

The other ways to fulfill order include:

ShipStation

StorePep

Delhivery

Deliverr

FlowSpace

Huboo

Fulfillment.com

or you can do it yourself.

Is This Restricted Shipment Good for Sellers?

YES and NO!!

Well, it’s a matter of perspective and pure luck.

Let me put it this way – For sellers dealing under the temporarily restricted categories, it is not such good news as they have to deal with the complete delivery and shipment all by themselves. And speaking of sellers who fall under the allowed categories – its a nothing but a flabbergasting opportunity to earn.

There’s an alternative way of looking to this from a perspective of small and medium scale businesses. The partial FBA suspension will be a greater demerit for a small scale business as compared to a well-established business.

But while looking at the bigger picture, marketplaces like Amazon, Cdiscount and Fnac are contributing towards a noble cause.

Which Product Categories Are Still Allowed?

Amazon will continue with the Fulfillment services for the following product categories:

Difference Between Amazon FBA and FBM?

Selling Online Must Never Stop:

eCommerce is ready to deal with all kinds of situations and they believe that Selling online must never Stop. As per an article, Amazon is hiring more than 100,000 people to deal with the increased demands of goods and products during the ongoing crisis of Covid-19.

Amazon quotes – “We are opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. in our fulfillment centers and delivery network to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon’s service during this stressful time, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public.”

Conclusion:

Giant marketplaces like Amazon, Cdiscount, and Fnac banning the non-essential shipment is a step in the right direction. Currently, the whole world is facing this horrific pandemic & its effect is now getting reflected in the world of eCommerce as well.

This Limited Shipment might not look favorable for small and mid-scale sellers, but we do believe that this is the best possible thing for the collective good.

