Work Zone Flagger Training

The Work Zone Flagging training course is designated towards individuals looking to become professional flaggers. The Course is designed to prepare workers involved in routine construction operations where the general public and/or workers may be exposed to potential workplace hazards caused by equipment and vehicles. This course will provide a thorough explanation of New York State flagging procedures and regulations.

In order to participate in flagging operations a flagger must identify the source of their flagger training to the engineer and if requested demonstrate their ability to perform flagging procedures correctly. Flaggers not able to perform the proper procedures correctly must be replaced or retrained.

Flaggers Role and Responsibilities

Flaggers are used in construction operations to provide traffic control whenever potential hazards may be present. A flaggers main responsibility is to protect the safety of workers and the general public, deal with emergency vehicles and identify the correct flagging practices, procedures, equipment and clothing.

Course Information

After completing the course individuals will understand how to provide safe passage of traffic through work zones as well as minimize risk through using standard flagging procedures learned during their training.

Who Should Attend?

Construction work zone flaggers are required to obtain a Work Zone Flagger certification. The Flagging certification is valid for 3 years only.

Course Outline

Learn Flagging procedures and proper use of flagging equipment used in the field

Review duties and required skills of flagging operators through hands-on activities

Learn to coordinate traffic through the work zone safely.

Course Features

24/7 Customer Support

Audio Narration

Available on Mobile, Desktop and Tablet

Ability to Switch Between Devices During Course

Large Font, Easy to Use Buttons and Video

Start, Stop and Finish at Any time

Money Back Guarantee

