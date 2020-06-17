IFS launches MindFuel, a series of engaging online sessions curated by industry, to help businesses navigate the road ahead

IFS, the global enterprise applications company, announces the launch of mindfuel.ifs.com, a digital meeting place designed to help businesses drive change beyond today’s challenges, and into a future of sustained value-creation.

Society cannot adjust to a "new normal" without businesses evolving too. Each industry has its challenges and opportunities to innovate—making now the time for forward-thinking businesses to transform.

MindFuel is a series of industry-specific sessions curated for the Construction; Defence; Energy, Utilities & Telecoms; Field Service; and Manufacturing industries. The series is for anyone looking to engage in panels, learn from peers, structure their thinking in workshops, and take inspiration from thought leaders.

In a first wave, MindFuel attendees will be able to access C-level thought-leadership delivered by fellow companies from their industry, technology experts, leading industry analysts, and innovators. Visitors will also hear industry-specific predictions and advice on how to prosper ahead of an economic recovery.

“The future is shaped by the way we chose to respond to challenges and our ability to use constraints as a springboard to build smarter solutions and business models,” IFS Chief Marketing Officer, Oliver Pilgerstorfer, said.

“To create something positive in the current crisis, we saw the need to bring people and ideas together. MindFuel is the coming together of great minds, positive energy, and exciting ideas to build the future.”

All MindFuel sessions are free to consume, and last between 10–60 minutes. Want to uncover new processes, technologies and work models to enable your organisation to adapt and be more efficient? Visit mindfuel.ifs.com and join the discussion.