PMT Security and Seadan bring thermal body scanner to Australian market

Scanner designed to pick up people with high temp, fever

Security integrator PMT Security has diversified somewhat with their latest solution, introducing a thermal body scanner designed to deploy in a foyer or access-way, which can scan people from a couple fo metres away and work out of they have a high temperature - potentially reducing the risk of people bringing Covid-19 anf other infectious diseases into a building or workplace.

The UNVUSS-TIC500 is a complete thermal camera solution designed to be quickly and easily deployed in a wide variety of scenarios. The solution is designed to screen people entering a premises to establish if they have a fever, which can potentially help combat the spread of infectious diseases such as Covid-19.

The ‘in-a-box’ solution includes all components required for complete thermal body scanning including camera, tripod and ‘black-body’, which is used in the body temperature screening system to improve temperature measurement accuracy. The solution components are all manufactured by Uni-view, the world’s third largest security camera manufacturers.

It can be deployed in a relatively small area, and is designed for mobility, picked up and moved to another area in a matter of minutes. UNVUSS-TIC500 also has auto-alert functions which allow staff to go about their day-to-day tasks without constant monitoring of the device. It is simple to use, and can be operated by existing staff members without the need to employ a dedicated individual to monitor entry points.

“The fact that this is a complete solution, with all parts coming from the same source, makes it particularly attractive,” said Darren Taylor, Managing Director at PMT Security. “It is also simple to set up, and ultimately transportable, so will work in a wide variety of spaces and environments to help contain the spread of infection and potentially keep businesses operating in these troubled times.”

PMT Security aligned with leading Australian wholesaler Seadan Security and Electronics to bring the solution to market in Australia.

“PMT saw the viability and potential for this kind of solution, based on feedback from existing and potential customers. With their extensive experience and our long history of working together on major projects, it was a no-brainer for us to choose our trusted partners Seadan. We engaged and took advice from them during the decision-making process to find the best UNV product to bring to market,” said Taylor.

The solution is accurate to within 0.3 (plus or minus) of one degree Celsius when professionally installed under the right conditions. Normal human body temperature ranges are pre-set by the manufacturer, so the device can be relied upon to accurately assess if an individual has an elevated temperature. The thermal camera is set to scan an individual walking two metres away, and provides a reading whether that individual is moving or standing still.

Blake Buckland, Group General Manager at Seadan Security and Electronics, distributors of the UNVUSS-TIC500 solution, adds: “This can be applied to practically any market, from public transport through to retail and large corporate buildings. While there is no product that can scan an individual and tell if they have Covid-19 or a similar infection during the incubation phase, this solution removes the possibility of people turning up for work or in public if they are mildly affected, or have decided simply to ‘soldier on’ with their sore throat and cough. Business continuity is critical at this time, and anything that can be done to contain the spread of infection is helpful.”

“Hopefully this solution will go some way towards allowing businesses to maintain a healthy working environment, and provide some peace of mind that people entering a premises are not displaying symptoms of fever,” concludes Taylor.