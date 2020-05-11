Edge Computing : The latest trend

With rise in expectations of enterprises’ IT, new technologies are backing their necessities by offering the most recent developments which are helping them in fulfilling their quests. There are various innovations in numerous fields which are developed through R & D and are equipped for solving modern issues with IT. Gone are the days when we stood by quietly for the website pages to load and react to activities, since web in those days couldn’t interface quicker or examine demands as they do now due to one or the other reason.

Today, we are into the cloud computing era where we utilize personal services such as Gmail, Dropbox and many more which can provide us information from any place at any time. Organizations utilize cloud computing to store and recover data.

This provides the owner with the freedom to access their database from any place as a result of connected system of servers/server farms. It is observed that cloud computing has been profitable for businesses in terms of CAPEX.

There is low investment required when compared with the traditional computing environment and the advantages are also immense in a cloud environment. It is estimated that, in the coming year around 40% of the IoT data will be stored, processed, examined and applied near to or at the edge of the network.

Edge computing is one such developing technology which is now playing a significant role by facilitating fast decision making as the data is analysed at the edge of the network. Through Edge computing low latency is provided as processing takes place close to the data source.

Edge computing is defined as

“Edge computing is a system administration theory concentrated on bringing computing close to the data source as much it is possible in order to reduce bandwidth use and latency.”

In easier terms, Edge computing implies running less processes in the clouds and moving those procedures to nearby places, for example, on a client’s PC, an edge server or an IoT device. When the computation is brought to the network’s edge the amount of Long-distance communication minimises which happens between a client and a server.

Internet of Things (IoT) devices area significant part of Edge Computing since analysis of information happens inside these connected devices which are present far away from the server farm and yet can process information on the edge. This technology fulfils the local computing requirements as data is processed in micro-data centres such as a facility or an office instead of sending them to the principle server farm directly.

The micro – data centres are at the focal point of edge processing needs. One can say this is an on – premise innovation which is reduced to match business models.

If we want to unleash the real advantages of edge computing then it is imperative to ensure that the IT infrastructure can be operated on site, from within the biggest spaces to small remote sites. Connectivity and network connection can be the challenging areas in locations located remotely but by bringing information locally, latency can be removed.

Application

There is a rapid adoption of edge competing since its introduction and the real-time benefits. There is a typical misinterpretation among individuals that edge computing is an innovation solely for the IoT installed devices, but this is false.

Despite the fact that edge computing is perfect for IoT, it offers incredible breadth for departmental and conventional business application. Any place the information sources are, the edge computing will be working near it.

There will be units which are configured for specific functions which is their main job in a device. Every unit in the edge computing will have its own computers, networking system and storage.

These devices will be handling network switching, load balancing, routing and security. The whole system of these devices turns into a central point for processing information from different sources.

The event processing engines analyses the data points which decides the path for data streaming. And for further analysis, data can be processed at the edge or can be sent to a nearby data centres, basis predefined rules.

There are two types of data: Hot Data and Cold Data.

Hot Data is instantly analysed for faster decision – making, Cold Data is however stored for later analysis based on historical trends.

One of the most significant highlights rotating around Edge computing is the agility and speed it offers, which is incredible to such an extent that in future the stored information will be acted at the network’s edge rather than transferring it for further analysis to data centres.

Advantages

Through edge computing, the bandwidth use is minimised and less server resources are consumed. Since, server resources and bandwidth are finite and costs money, significant amount can be saved.

Another advantage includes the reduced latency, as these delays can be reduced by bringing more processes at the edge. Edge computing can also provide new functionality, which were previously not available.

Disadvantages

Since, in edge computing various devices are into the mix thus this provides new ways to compromise these devices by malicious actors. Also, edge computing requires more hardware.

Conclusion

Nowadays organisations adopt the best practices for their businesses with the goal that they can outperform their competition and remain in the game. As technology advances it brings new open doors for the world with the goal that we can adjust to the changing ways and improve the present state.

Regardless of whether edge computing is relatively new term, it has widened the scope for organisation to apply this technology and utilize quicker and precise data processing and transferring which is facilitated by a cluster of edge computing network. It is the ideal opportunity for businesses to take the intelligent stride towards upgradation of their processes.

This article is written by Kalyani a Marketing student from IMT Ghaziabad and a Maths graduate from Delhi University.

