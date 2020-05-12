A Future of Innovation and Strategic Transformation

The world that we live in is advancing at an uncommon pace. Enterprises are attempting to adjust to new advancements like Artificial Intelligence, 5G, IoT, Blockchain, Virtual Reality, and that's just the beginning. The center of such change is the computerized foundation that requires an association to remain flexible and coordinated.
The world that we live in is evolving at an unprecedented pace. Industries are trying to adapt to new technologies like Artificial Intelligence, 5G, IoT
When we talk of innovation, one company that celebrates this is Schneider Electric. Join them on 27th May for a LIVE IT WEBINAR
Here is a preview of their upcoming discussions on 27th May, Wednesday.
1. Edge computing
2. Due to expensive and rich network bandwidth links and faster and more efficient time drives, many organisations choose edge computing. Edge is ideal in places that require limited network connectivity analytics, cloud services, storage and computing. It is the best decision you can make if you need instantaneous data processing for real-time decision-making without having to send data to a cloud-first.
3. Centralised data centre: There are large multi-megawatt centralised data centres, whether they are a part of the cloud or owned by a big company, they are highly considered as mission-critical and are designed with availability in mind.
There are proven best practices that have been deployed for years to ensure these data centres are not taken down. These sites are operated by IT staff with the aim to keep systems up and running. Furthermore, these sites are designed and certified to Uptime Institute’s Tier 3 or Tier 4 standards. Colocation and various cloud providers tout these design attributes as selling points.
Some of the standard practices they follow include:
- Redundant critical systems: It is a vital power and cooling system that is designed with redundancy to avoid downtime due to failure or maintenance activities.
- High levels of physical security: It is a common sight to see biometric sensors at doors, video surveillance, and with security guards to ensure safety and security. Also, it can be accessed only by an authorised personnel.
- Organised racks and rows: In addition to the racks being locked, networking cables and power come together to reduce human error that can take place due to pulling of wrong cables, plugging dual power supplies into the same power path.
- Monitoring: You get to enjoy this feature as sensors and meters are deployed so that Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) and Building Management Systems
These are some of the points that will be covered in this Data Center Webinar
News From
Category: New MediaCompany about: Welcome to The Storify News Times! The Storify News Times – Understand the breaking News is one among the world’s leaders in online news and information delivery to users from time to time. It is a multi-platform news blog and website which has been started with a mission to serve as a forum for better understanding of the happenings going on around. The Storify News – Understand the Breaking News, is an American and Indian news website agency, with localized and international editions. The mag ...
For more information:Make an Inquiry about this report HERE!
- www.se.com/in/en/a…-india.jsp
- www.se.com/in/en/w…erview.jsp