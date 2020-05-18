Call of Duty: Warzone DEV ERROR 6068 Fix Guide

Do you have a problem with CoD Warzone? The game does not turn off, stutters or "crashes"? If you often play Call of Duty Modern Warfare, you may be familiar to the specific Dev error 6068. In this post I have collected the most popular and best solutions.

Dev Error 6068

As is known to all, Call of Duty Modern Warfare is a famous and popular game. It has numerous users across the world. There is no denying that it is an excellent game. However, it doesn’t mean that it is perfect. In fact, there are many issues with Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

For instance, you may encounter the Disk Read error [5.0], fatal error, as well as 100% CPU usage error when playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare. As for error codes, here are some that you can encounter frequently like Dev error 6071, 6165, www.partitionwizard.com/partiti…-6328.html, 6068, 6065, etc.

These Dev errors can cause the PC and game crash or black screens. Hence, it is rather troublesome. How to fix the Dev errors? The following content of this article will focus on Dev error 6068 Modern Warfare and provide you with several available solutions.

Fix 1: Run Call of Duty Modern Warfare as Administrator

When the Modern Warfare Dev error 6068 occurs, the first solution is to run Call of Duty Modern Warfare as administrator.

This method has been proven to be useful not only for error 6068 but also for most of other Dev errors.

Fix 2: Deactivate the NVIDIA Overlay

The Dev error 6068 can happen because of overlay features with programs. Programs like Nvidia’s GeForce Experience, AMD Overlay and Game Bar usually have this feature, which can be the cause of the error 6068.

In addition, performance monitoring software applications (MSI Afterburn) are also responsible for the Dev error 6068 Modern Warfare. In this case, you can disable these applications to solve the error.

Fix 3: Run SFC/DISM Commands

Corrupted OS files associated with DirectX can also trigger the Dev error 6068. For this, the Windows built-in utilities (SFC and DISM) can help you solve the error by repairing corrupted system files. Here are respective steps for running the 2 commands.

Fix 4: Set the Modern Warfare to High Priority

Playing with the priorities of the process is not a good idea when you don’t know what does this mean, but setting the Modern Warfare process to high priority may be helpful. It is because that the game can load your CUP & GPU rather heavily.

Fix 5: Perform a Windows Clean Installation

If the Dev error 6068 still persists, you can consider resetting computer or performing a clean install. MiniTool Partition Wizard is a great tool for conducting the clean install operation. With this software, you can finish the installation with ease.

In fact, it is also a free PC optimizer, which enables you to delete files permanently. This program allows you to convert MBR to GPT without data loss, scan hard drive for bad sectors, fix result code: e_invalidarg 0x80070057, etc.

To perform the Windows system clean install, you are required to get MiniTool Partition Wizard Pro or more advanced editions. You can refer to edition comparison to get the detailed information.

Step 1: Launch MiniTool Partition Wizard to enter its main interface. After selecting the drive to copy, click onCopy Disk in the left action panel.

Step 2: In the next window, choose a destination for the drive to copy and click Next to go on.

Step 3: In this window, you can choose copy options based on your demand. After that, click the Next button.

Step 4: Click the Finish button in the pop-up window.

Step 5: After backing to the main interface, click on Apply to execute the operation.

Apart from the mentioned methods, you cna also try more methods to fix Call of Duty Modern Warfare Dev Error 6068, including but not limited to:

Modify the Game Window to Borderless

Update Windows to the Latest Version

Lower the Particle Settings of the Game

Here comes the end of this post. Top solutions to the Dev error 6068 have been illustrated. Now, it’s your turn to make a choice. You can pick one randomly according to your situation.