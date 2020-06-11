In recent years, the state and local government organizations are paying more and more attention to styrofoam recycling. There is a list of Styrofoam Recycling Centers in the USA.

Styrofoam waste often includes take away coffee cups, take away food containers, meat trays, and packaging on some home appliance items. Unfortunately, putting Styrofoam into the recycling bin will contaminate the whole recycling bin, so it is not able to go into your curbside recycling bin.

Then, the question is where to recycle Styrofoam waste?

In the United States, there are many professional Styrofoam Recycling Centers or Waste Management Institutions. Recommended are some sites randomly selected for you.

1. Albertville-Boaz Recycling Center

311 Sand Mountain Drive SE Albertville, AL 35950

2. Eco Building Systems

8960 W. Larkspur Drive, Suite 105Peoria, AZ 85381

3. Schaumaplast Precision Foam Molders, LP

21 North 39th Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85009

4. Sedona Recycles

2280 Shelby Dr. Sedona, AZ 86336

5.

Earth Friendly Building Materials LLC

205 South Industrial Drive Tempe, AZ 85281

6. Burlingame Eco-Center

1831 Bayshore Highway, Suite 2 Burlingame, CA 94010

7. Riley Recycling Inc.

2817 Main Street Chula Vista, CA 91911

8. Foam Fabricators, Inc.

1810 S. Santa Fe Ave. Compton, CA 90221

In addition to those listed above, there are more than 400 recycling centers in the United State, and you can click here to find more.

Usually, people will have a misconception that there’s simply no recycling business for Styrofoam. There’s no value for the recycled products.

It’s cheaper [for the government] to send it to landfill.

However, the fact is that using a Styrofoam densifier to compress and recycle the waste foam can bring you large business. A little investment can bring economic benefits as well as a social image to the enterprises.

But, Where to find Styrofoam densifier?

Surveys show that the top three styrofoam densifier in the United States are as follows: GREENMAX, Avangard Innovation, RecycleTech. The first two brands are registered in the US while RT is registered in Korea.

All of these Styrofoam densifiers have a perfect effect on styrofoam recycling.

To purchase a Styrofoam densifier, you need to consider many comprehensive factors like funding, equipment costs, space requirements, labor requirements, etc., we also recommend that you can consult surrounding businesses that are doing Styrofoam recycling, like foam manufacturers, fabricators, recyclers, etc., regarding their feedback on the use of different Styrofoam densifiers.

Styrofoam waste takes more than 500 years to break down, so it is important that we do our best to reduce or recycle Styrofoam products to help prevent further pollution to our environment and society.