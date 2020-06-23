Foam Recycle Solutions for Individuals & Collectives

Styrofoam, a kind of non-degradable "white pollution" with a low density of only about 20kg per cubic meter, will pollute the environment when deserted in the landfill, or in another case, will gain its rebirth after Styrofoam recycling and serve our life as a new source. In the following paragraphs, some foam recycling solutions for individuals and collectives will be given.

Styrofoam, also known as expanded polystyrene (EPS), can be recycled in some areas, yet foam recycling is not an easy task as imagined because most recycling bins or drop-off sites in America even do not accept it. Usually, people end up with no other choice than to drop the waste Styrofoam into landfills due to that most of the foam we use is contaminated with food or drink.

Due to the extensive foam use in packaging, it accounts for 30% of the total volume in the landfill, while the biggest problem is that the Styrofoam is non-degradable and does not break down at all. Therefore, find a proper and scientific way for foam recycling is of critical importance.

Foam Recycling for Individuals

Generally speaking, the foam waste from individuals’ is scattered and relatively small in quantity, generated from time to time, so foam recycling is comparatively easy for individuals.

First and most important, you have to make sure that you do not discard the foam waste at will. This is the key and you can make a corner in your home for collection instead. Secondly, you need to have an understanding that whether your foam is acceptable by the local recycling bins like in California.

If not, then you should contact the foam recycling center near you for a monthly take.

For Businesses Who Want to Operate Foam Recycling Program

For those who want to operate Styrofoam recycling by themselves, usually businesses like foam end producers and recyclers, foam recycling needs to be considered more comprehensively and rigorously.

Calculating the ROI is often the first step for businesses to know how to recycle foam and make a profit at the same time. Factors that ought to be considered include storage space-saving, landfill costs, warehouse operations, etc. At this time businesses need to seek a foam recycling specialist for more suggestions repeated comparisons. Only enough preparations can start the foam recycling program.

A suitable styrofoam recycling equipment is indispensable to ensure the smooth progress of foam recycling. Then how to judge “suitable”?

There are 2 kinds of foam densifiers in the market: Hot Melter and Cold Compactor. Both of the 2 types are working well for general foam, but sometimes the special foam needs to choose a suitable type.

1. For general foam like Furniture & Appliance packaging, coolers can choose both types.

2. For foam fish boxes, cold compressing densifier will be better as it is always moisture.

3. For the foam flakes or dust, the hot melting densifier is better. The cold compress will be hard to shape it to blocks.

For businesses, the only investment may be a foam recycling equipment, but the returns from such investment are more than one point. Storage space-saving, landfill costs reducing, and easy warehouse operation, can all be realized.

What's even more surprising is that the biggest return to you is precisely the foam itself that was once discarded by people. After being compressed, it can be sold to buyers at a high price. When you get a full truckload of recycled foam, contact the recycled foam buyer to get an offer.



There are various suppliers of foam recycling equipment, as well as foam buyers who give uneven prices in the market. One of the most cost-effective suggestions given to businesses here is to find foam recycling specialists with closed-loop, which not only provide equipment but also buy back recycled foam for manufacturing new products.