Why is there a lack of recycling capacity for styrofoam waste?

In order to recycle Styrofoam, the city needs a network of drop-off depots. Communities should actively carry out Styrofoam recycling activities, calling on residents and enterprises to recycle Styrofoam together.

It is heard that Styrofoam waste can be used to make many new foam products like molding around your computer screen, photo frames, decorative molding, and so on. But the premise of all this is that you have to recycle it.

However, there are many reasons for the lack of recycling capacity of Styrofoam waste at present.

Nowadays, there are still many regions that choose to ban the use of Styrofoam containers. This behavior is ostensibly beneficial to environmental protection, but the effect is not ideal actually. The ban on Styrofoam has not only failed to alleviate environmental problems but has also become a major obstacle to economic development.

Sharon Howland of Calgary Waste and Recycling Services says there are many reasons why Calgary’s current recycling system has insufficient capacity to handle Styrofoam waste.

Whenever Calgarians recycle various materials such as paper, plastic, and cardboard, the city collects the materials and transports them to a facility run by a third party.

The plant then sorts the materials, so they can be sold. But for Styrofoam, the bulky surface made it different to transport and recycle. Styrofoam recycling machines are essential if you want to recycle a large amount of Styrofoam effectively.

News From Intco Recycling

Category: Green Technology Solar LED Wind Company about: INTCO Recycling is an EPS Recycling Specialist, providing a total solution to polystyrene recycling. INTCO manufactures and sells GREENMAX Styrofoam Densifiers and Styrofoam Hot Melting Machine, purchases back compressed EPS scraps, and reuses them to make frame products. With the good quality and local quick after-sale service, GreenMax has been the premier styrofoam densifier brand of styrofoam recycling machine in the world. INTCO recycles 60,000 tons of waste EPS every year, whi ...