Find a way to do foam#6 recycling efficiently

To do foam #6 recycling efficiently, it is better to invest an foam recycling compactor or foam densifier which could help reduce the volume of foam#6 waste and after compaction, you can sell the densified eps blocks or ingots at a higher price.

With the advancement of technology and the economy, people's demand for polystyrene foam packaging materials is growing more than ever before, almost a geometric growth pattern. It is mainly used to make disposable lunch boxes and other various industrial packaging items.

In addition, polystyrene #6 foam is used in refrigerated containers, used for packaging edible products, appliances, electronic equipment, seafood products, etc. Recently, due to many environmental factors, people have begun to ban the use of polystyrene foam packaging materials.

Taking into account the economic cost and the degree of damage to the environment, the plastics industry believes that recycling polystyrene foam waste is a better option than completely banning recycling.



In order to recycle foam, the use of Intech foam compressors is essential. The polystyrene foam thickener compacts the foam container and eliminates the need to dump waste.

This is a machine that regenerates polystyrene foam into polystyrene foam compressed blocks. The densifier uses heat to convert the foam into a rigid material. We know that plastic foam products contain more than 90% air, and the polystyrene foam compressor can greatly reduce the total volume of foam.

Then, the reusable foam is extended to different shapes and sizes. Different industries use this recycled foam to make disposable and decorative materials such as frame strips.



The advanced polystyrene foam cold press recycling machine provides high-efficiency processing capacity for various forms of foam. This advanced machine can recover foam and eliminate pollution, while effectively alleviating the pressure on the ecological environment.



In addition, there are several other types of polystyrene foam processing equipment that can provide high-quality results, including Intech's environmentally friendly foam hot-melt mechanical equipment, which uses electric heat and melts polystyrene foam to extrude The process of extracting molten cakes. Place the material in the container to mold it into the desired shape.

This kind of equipment is very user-friendly, effectively increasing production capacity and expanding economic benefits. In addition, the screw hydraulic foam cold press is a machine that uses hydraulic pressure to compress polystyrene foam.

The process does not involve heating to dense foam, so it does not produce smoke or harmful gas, which response to the vigorous advocacy of the environmental protection department.

