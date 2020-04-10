Social Distancing Made Easier with IPTV service

With the development of coronavirus in this period, people need more information receiving channels and entertainment

- Advertisement - - This is guest post by a free guest member, why not post your guest blog

The global pandemic regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) is leading to serious distraction to all parts as well as placing detrimental difficulties on healthcare services globally. For instance, based on the report by the World Health Organisation, more cases are escalating with global cases exceeding 932,166, and the UK only having more than 29,478 cases.

SARS-Cov-2, a novel coronavirus, is the agent cause of the disease that presents various vital symptoms, and they include dyspnoea, chest tightness, cough, and fever. Mild illness is familiar to most patients, with 15% accounting for severely ill who need intensive care.

Emerging routes and evidence of transmission of the disease are not adequately understood. However, coronaviruses are primarily transmitted by both indirect and direct contact with secretions from infected and large respiratory droplets.

The GTV is happy to announce that we are working every day to beat the virus by providing an experienced digital platform that will educate and support people with epilepsy across the world about various ways of coping with the effects of social isolation during this challenging period. GTV is delighted to avail GTV Plus that comes with various subscription packages for all people.

- Advertisement - - This is guest post by a free guest member, why not post your guest blog

GTV is emerging to be one of the best online IPTV providers because of furnishing dependable IPTV services that enable users to enjoy video on demand (VOD) and Live Tv channels. For the best GTV experiences, the GTV Plus subscription package offers users with excellent features which include PVR recording function for catch up channels, VOD with fantastic sport events, 7 Days catch up with 160 channels and VOD with 3000+ Latest & Hot Movies.

The subscription also provides high-quality streaming by providing over. 1000 channels and 3000+ VOD contents.

The subscription also provides users with three days trial package to check and review service performance. As the coronavirus unfolds around this period, it is clear that people undergoing epilepsy will find it challenging and harder to access unique services, making them lose peer support as well as support services.

For this reason, they might become extremely anxious to understanding what social distancing through isolation means in preventing COVID-19.

GTVIPTV may be viewed by some people, especially the young, as an existing subscription that lacks relevance because most of its features are not mixed up to meet the expectation levels of different people. However, the good news is that the GTV Plus is now available for all groups of people addressing the social gap that may not be sufficiently available in GTV subscription.

GTV Plus subscription use video on demand (VOD) and Live Tv channels to make information more engaging and accessible. This will help to overcome boredom among the people as they self-isolate against the disease as the subscription provides a range of entertainment channels and experiences.

Besides, playbacks on GTV Plus will help them to revisit information regarding the benefits of social distancing frequently. Based on the above discussion, it is evident that users of GTV can now subscribe to the GTV Plus package to get daily and trending news about the various measures of fighting and preventing the spread of the virus.

News From GTV IPTV

Category: IPTV Company about: GTV IPTV is a High-Quality IPTV Smart subscription provider with many years of experience, we have a playlist of more than 1000 Live channels in full HD and SD & VODS of updated movies and series. GTV IPTV servers are efficient and stable which will ensure you a better quality when watching channels & VOD in HD with zero Buffering. GTV IPTV Subscriptions are compatible with Smart TV Samasung, LG, Sony and all the Android TV thanks to the GTV app; The activation is fu ...