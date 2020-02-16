Learn Ngs Data ANalysis From Expert

Become A NGS Data Analysis Expert with Rasa. Rasa Conducting A new Batch For Research Training in NGS Data Analysis which starts From 17th February 2020. So #Hurryup #reserveseats #rasa #rasalsi #Training #ngs #dataanalysis #lifescience #expert You will Get 3 certificates, 2-3 Months hands-on Practical Training, 1 Research Paper publication, 4 Job Interview Calls & unlimited job assistance, 6 months experience letter. Reserve Your seat and Learn Basic to Advance NGS Data Analysis with Experienced Trainers. RASA life science informatics is highly ranked in India For NGS Data Analysis Course, and we have trained more than 1000 students.

RASA conducts comprehensive Life Science skill development training courses in Pune, India for working professionals, researchers, students and job-seeker. The trainings are crafted meticulously, covering different modules of courses such as Bioinformatics course, In silico Drug Discovery course, Next Generation Sequence data analysis course, Molecular Biology & Life science software development course wherein you learn from industry leaders how to apply these skills in life science & have a command over software developing process by using various methodologies.

We conduct in-class training and instructor-led live online classes worldwide, along with corporate and skill development training worldwide.

Workshops are conducted in regular intervals on Drug Designing, Protein Modeling and Simulation, Cheminformatics, Bioinformatics etc.The workshops are highly beneficial for working professionals, students, researcher for enhancements of the skills in short duration.

News From Rasa Life Science informatics

