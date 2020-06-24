To receive EPA lead certification, workers need to complete an 8-hour Lead Renovator Certification course instructed by an EPA authorized training provider. If you are already a certified renovator, you can renew your EPA lead certification online, if your RRP certification has not yet expired. All you need is to complete the 4-hour refresher course.

- Advertisement - - This is guest post by a free guest member, why not post your guest blog

EPA RRP Certification

The EPA renovate, repair and paint rule states that renovators are required to take an initial 8-hour lead safety course that includes a hands-on component and get lead certification. The initial course certifies you as a lead-safe renovator for 5 years.

Before your initial certificate expires, instead of having to take the initial course over again the EPA allows a refresher course to be taken that is only 4-hours long and previously required a hands-on component.

EPA RRP Refresher Online

The new EPA amendment to the RRP rule allows individuals to take their refresher course entirely online without a hands-on component. By removing the hands-on requirement, re-certification courses may now be taken online through web-based E-Learning.

E-learning is a web-based training program that is not lead by an instructor where the student can take the training at his or her own place. RRP certification received without a hands-on component will last for 3 years after which you are required to take your next refresher in person.

Why should I choose this course?

We offer a money back guarantee and a built-in chat system that will keep you connected with our support team working 24/7.

- Advertisement - - This is guest post by a free guest member, why not post your guest blog

EPA lead certification has never been easier. We have taken your busy schedule into account and made it possible to start, stop and continue the course at any time as well as complete the course on mobile, desktop and tablet devices. We have been an accredited training provider since 2010. View our credentials here. EPARRPOnline.com offers a variety of features that separates itself from the competition. Rich, interactive material and a user friendly interface helps users breeze through the course with ease.