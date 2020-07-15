Online Courses- How They Can Work For You

If you’re interested in improving your level of English, you’ve come to the right place. Here at TEPTH, we offer in-depth English Online courses, tailored to your specific needs and skill level. We are committed to helping people just like you pass various international English aptitude tests. Whether you’re preparing to further your education at an English-speaking University, or are on your way to working in an English-peaking country, we have the means and experience to get your there.

- Advertisement - - This is guest post by a free guest member, why not post your guest blog

Success through Online Courses

Life is busy, and we know that. That’s why TEPTH has developed a series of online courses that are just as effective as our in-person courses. You can complete these courses during times that work for you. Additionally, you don’t have to worry about getting left behind. Our unique, one-on-one structure pairs you with tutors and advisors that will guide you each step of the way

What are the online course options?

Life is busy, and we know that. That’s why TEPTH has developed a series of online courses that are just as effective as our in-person courses. You can complete these courses during times that work for you. Additionally, you don’t have to worry about getting left behind.

- Advertisement - - This is guest post by a free guest member, why not post your guest blog

Our unique, one-on-one structure pairs you with tutors and advisors that will guide you each step of the way.

The Test of English Foreign Language is designed specifically for non-native English speakers who wish to study within the United States of America. The program begins with a consultation with a tutor, who will help you understand your level of proficiency, and what steps you need to take to pass the exam.

Throughout the TOEFL online course you will receive personalized instruction and study materials before your final practice test. After the practice test, you’re all set to take your exam and be on your way to studying in the United States.

The International English Language Testing System is used to assess the proficiency of non-native English speakers on an international level. IELTS is accepted for most universities in Australia, Britain, New Zealand, Canada and Europe. It’s also accepted in over 3000 United States institutions. Additionally, this test is accepted in The United Kingdom, Australia and Canada for immigration visas.

Whatever your goals are with this test, we can get you there. This IELTS Online course is designed to teach you how to read, write, listen and speak in English, whatever your proficiency level.

The Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program is a program designed to assess non-native English writing, speaking, listening and reading proficiency specifically for Canada. In Canada, both IELTS and CELPIP are accepted tests for most work visas, but a CELPIP test is required for permanent residency. If you are unsure of which test to take, please reach out, and one of our advisors can assist you. Contact us at +971 (0)4 3333616.

The Canadian Academic English Language test is designed specifically for non-native English speakers who would like to study in Canada. It is accepted at over 180 Universities. Our course will help you understand what’s on the test, what you need to learn and how to pass it.

This test also evaluates Non-native English speakers on their proficiency. The test is accepted by many colleges and universities around the world, and immigration to Australia and New Zealand. If your university or immigration requires a PTE-A test, TEPTH can help.

Our course is designed specifically to prepare you and help you pass the PTE-A test. This four-week course targets individuals who already possess an intermediate or advanced knowledge of the English Language.

Final Thoughts

Whatever your goals are, TEPTH can help you achieve them through our online courses. TEPTH uses state of the art technology and learning practices that greatly increase your chances of success. Your future starts here.