Demand for DevOps professionals to be met with new short course

RMIT Online has announced the launch of the newest offering to its Future Skills online portfolio, DevOps, developed in partnership with Thoughtworks and DevOps Agile Skills Association (DASA). The industry-built short course is launching to meet the exponential growth in the DevOps sector, valued at USD $2.77B in 2016, and forecasted for further expansion at a rate of 18.6 per cent over the next five years.

Demand for DevOps Engineers is projected to grow 21 per cent in the next five years as companies look to increase the speed of software development and improve business agility. RMIT Online’s course offering has been designed to help students learn how to streamline the interactions between development and operations, for improved productivity and efficiency within their organisation.

The course has been developed to upskill those in technology and management roles looking to understand the benefits and processes of integrating DevOps within their business. Students enrolled in the course will explore the fundamentals of DevOps and how it can be used to decrease complexity and encourage continuous software delivery. The topics in RMIT Online’s DevOps offering will bring an Australian focus to the role, through industry mentors and case studies to ensure students are equipped with an understanding of the local landscape.

Helen Souness, CEO of RMIT Online is excited to be introducing the course to RMIT Online’s portfolio of innovative courses, which address in-demand skills gaps in the jobs market.

“In an increasingly digitised world, we can’t underestimate the importance of connected teams. DevOps was the natural next fit for our Future Skills portfolio, and the short online nature of the program enables working professionals to upskill and grow in their career, as well as positively impact the organisations they work for,” she said.

Recognising the growing importance of DevOps in the workplace, Evan Bottcher from Thoughtworks said it is important for industry and education to work together to enable the Australian workforce to upskill and maintain its global competitive edge.

“Our clients are finding it difficult to find people who have experience with DevOps and there is clearly a lack of accessible formal training in the area. We’re proud to be partnering with RMIT Online to design a course that addresses the needs of Australia’s future workforce,” Evan Bottcher said.

Dimitri van den Broek, Founding Member, and Chief Evangelist at DASA said of the partnership, "To meet today's demands for delivering successful digital products and services at speed; enterprises are shifting focus from DevOps tooling to developing DevOps competencies and skills. Learners and organizations will benefit from having access to RMIT's DASA DevOps eLearning content. RMIT has a strong reputation, and we are excited to team up in building high performing DevOps teams."

The online course will run for six weeks and cost $1,600 (inc. GST), and will be fully credentialed by RMIT University. Find out more about RMIT Online at online.rmit.edu.au