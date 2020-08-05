Focus on solution rather than problem

How to Handle the Crisis of the Software Developer Shortage in the U.S.

We all face new crisis every day. As human being it is difficult to identify the real issues to confront. We are not built to handle this much onslaught of negativity on a daily basis. For this reason, we need to not only acknowledge the shortage of software developers. We need to discuss how it affects the marketplace and how to fix this problem.

U.S. Tech Talent Shortage in Numbers

Shortage of tech talent is not only observe in U.S. but all over the world. Many country experience slower adaptation of AI, machine learning, the cloud, and others.

Top Challenges Faced by Employers

Lack of developer and software engineer make it difficult to hire new talents.

There are five reason for this:

Lack of Experience

Lack of Technical Skills

Lack of Soft Skills

Lack of Formal Education

High Salary Demands

There are many software developers are found in marketplace. So, they are very less experience to handle any big project. Inexperience people can handle small projects.

Not every software developer have technical skill to handle the quality of the software.

Software skill depend on the ability of teamwork, communication, problem solving capacity, work ethics. Lack of soft skills is not effective for any software development company.

Only 35% of high schools offer it as a course computer science as course. Only 14 states have adopted computer science standards even though 58% of all new STEM jobs are in computing.

The talent shortage results in a skewed dynamic between organizations and their software developers. Less experience and high demand of salary does not suit for the companies.

