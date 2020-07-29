Matchmaker service for students and businesses acquired

Not-for-profit Stone & Chalk has announced the acquisition of student job and internship platform Ribit, which was developed at CSIRO’s Data61.

The platform, which connects STEM and digital students with Australian businesses to build the talent pipeline for Australian SMEs and start-ups, has built a growing community, spanning almost 40,000 students from over 40 universities and TAFEs with 3,000 of Australia’s leading innovators and tech brands on the roster.

- Advertisement - - This is guest post by a free guest member, why not post your guest blog

Stone & Chalk, Australia’s largest emerging technology incubator and impact network has announced that it is to take on Ribit, a digital student job and internship matching platform that was set up by CSIRO’s Data61, the digital specialist arm of Australia’s national science agency.

Ribit was launched by CSIRO in 2016 with funding support from the federal government. The platform connects STEM and digital students with Australian businesses to build the talent pipeline for Australian SMEs and start-ups.

Ribit has built a steadily growing community and marketplace with almost 40,000 students from 40 universities and TAFEs, and 3,000 of Australia’s most innovative employers registered on the platform. Thousands of students have been matched to job opportunities and over 5,000 have participated in 40 networking events around Australia.

- Advertisement - - This is guest post by a free guest member, why not post your guest blog

This will advance Stone & Chalk’s mission to identify, nurture, connect and propel those who are seeking to solve the world's most pressing business and social challenges.

Liz Jakubowski, who has headed up Ribit at CSIRO’s Data61, said the timing was right to take the platform to the next level.

“At CSIRO, we support a culture of research and technology transfer to industry. As an organisation which plays a vital role supporting the emerging technology ecosystem, Stone & Chalk is the ideal organisation to take Ribit forward from being a highly valued research program to a multi-functioning service that meets the growing needs of the market.” Not-for-profit, Stone & Chalk brings together founders, investors, industry, government stakeholders and mentors to drive growth, advocacy, and commercialisation.

Their services for startup/scaleup founders and corporate partners include mentorship, sector advocacy, building innovation pipelines and providing collaborative workspace. The strategic acquisition of Ribit will enable Stone & Chalk to connect promising tech and digital talent with exciting emerging technology companies and established partners.