Introducing - Ven Research a new entrant to the Market Research Industry

Ven Research, a new entrant to the research and consultancy services has come a long way since its inception in the last year from two men working organization to a 15 men army striving continuously to provide world-class services to its clients and prospects.

To continue the progress, Ven Research is now upgrading its existing website from the dot net platform to the React Js platform. The initial scratch work is complete and is now adding final touches i.e UAT is ongoing and will soon be deployed on the production server.



We target to be live by May 10, 2020 - 09 am Est.



During this challenging time, we appreciate the patience and determination of our esteem clients and prospects who are supporting us in a long by interacting with us over voice calls, video calls, and zooms calls and getting their research queries answered.



We are working tirelessly to be online as soon as possible on the latest technology platform to serve our clients.



About Ven Research LLP

http://www.venresearch.com

Ven Research is a global aggregator for research reports published across the globe from various content providers. We aim and strive hard to be the largest and most respected market research resource provider.



Founded in the year of 2010 and headquartered in India by a group of young market research professionals specializing in industries such as Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical & Materials, Manufacturing & Construction, Energy & Natural Resources, Automotive & Transport, Telecom& Computing, Food & Beverages, Consumer Goods & Services, Business & Finance and Military Aerospace and Defense.





News From Ven Research LLP

For more information: www.venresearch.com

We have reports from 100+ sectors and close to 250,000+ research repositories spanning across 196+ countries.At VenResearch LLP, we provide research that is as good as the outcome it perceives. That's why we are proud to empower the reader with the widest range of research products, multilingual 24/7 customer support & dedicated custom research services to deliver the insights you need to achieve your goals