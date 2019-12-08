Agrigenomics Market interpreted by a new report

The global agrigenomics market valued USD 11.7 billion in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% to reach a market value of USD 20.2 billion by 2026.

Agrigenomics Industry

Description

Agriculture genomics is an application of genomics in agriculture to improve the productivity and sustainability in crop production. Genomics can reduce the trails associated with scientific research, which could in turn improve the quality and quantity in crop yield.

Various agrigenomics processes adopted by the researchers and academia includes plant genotyping, genetic engineering, gene expression analysis, GMO testing and detection, and genome sequencing. Food Security is major threat and traditional methods of plant and animal production will not meet the demand from world’s population.

Growing adoption of genomic driven breeding and through analysis through next generation sequencing technologies is revolutionizing the agriculture industry. The additional benefits associated with agrigenomics includes reduced breeding cycles, greater selection intensity, improved accuracy=y and increased rate of genetic gain in plants.

Market Dynamics:

Change in environmental & soil condition over the last few years has imposed unique challenges over agriculture industry. To address the global demand for food, agricultural researchers, farmers, breeders are adopting genomics or DNA science to optimize production.

Genomics, bioinformatics and genome editing are the key technologies used by the research organizations. These research organizations are majorly focused on producing sustainable crop/seed technology suitable for future generations.

Soil scientists are utilizing next generation sequencing for the development of complete characterization of soil microbial communities to allow better prediction of soil health. The seed lines produced through usage of gene modification possess unique ability to increase farm productivity through minimum input.

The additional properties associated with these modified crops includes drought tolerance, and disease resistance. Furthermore, growing commercial production of agricultural crops and establishments of commercial farms is expected to increase the adoption rate of agrigenomics during the forecast period.

However, stringent government regulation imposed over the production of genetically modified crops are hindering the growth of global Agrigenomics market.

Report: www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-…-2019-2026

Segment Analysis

Global agrigenomics market is segmented on the basis of process into microarray analysis, sequencing, genotyping, bioinformatics and others.

Next generation sequencing techniques has been growing at a stagnant pace owing to growing demand for sequencer possessing ability to sequence large number of samples at a lower cost. The next-generation sequencer is being used a tool for assembly of crop reference genomes, Transcriptome sequencing for the study of gene expression and whole genome molecular maker development.

Typical plant breeding programs based on phenotyping and growing awareness among the communities regarding genetic background of agrotraits led to increased demand towards genotype-based selection. Agricultural researchers are increasingly adopting next-generation sequencing technology as an essential research and development tool in plant and animal genomics.

Currently Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pacific Biosciences, BGI and many other companies are currently providing Next-generation sequencing for agricultural practices.

Geographical Presentation

By region, the global agrigenomics market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-east and America.

North America dominate the global agrigenomics market owing high presence of agricultural industries and growing investment by the key manufacturers in agrigenomics. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher pace owing to high presence of research and development institutes and growing initiates by major crop companies for the development of genetically modified crops.

Increase in funding from the government organization for plant genome research in agricultural organizations and research institutes is further expected to boost the market during the forecast period. China public funding for agricultural research reached more than USD 10 billion supporting more than 1100 agricultural research institutes.

Competitive Analysis

This market is predicted to foresee technological advancements in sequencing and gene mutations owing to ongoing research activities and it is expected to boost growth of agrogenomics during the forecast period. Some of the key players in the global agrigenomics market includes LC Sciences, LLC., AgriGenome Labs Pvt.

Ltd, and ArrayGen Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Agrigenomics market is witnessing significant investments form venture capitalists into startups. For instance, in March 2019, Spero ventures invested USD 3 million in Gencove, one of the leading player in low-pass genome sequencing platform for the development of new applications for agricultural markets.

In January 2015, Affimetrix launched Axiom Porcine Genotyping Assay with more than 600,000 markers in plant and Genome Conference as part of agrigenomics portfolio expansion.

Report: www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry…-2019-2026

Table of Content

1. Global Agrigenomics Market Methodology and Scope



2. Global Agrigenomics Market – Market Definition and Overview 3. Global Agrigenomics Market – Executive Summary



4. Global Agrigenomics Market Dynamics



5. Global Agrigenomics Market – Industry Analysis



6. Global Agrigenomics Market – By Process



7. Global Agrigenomics Market – By End Users



8. Global Agrigenomics Market - By Region



9. Global Agrigenomics Market Competitive Landscape



10. Global Agrigenomics Market Company Profiles

10.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.*

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Product Portfolio and Description

10.1.3. Key Highlights

10.1.4. Financial Overview

10.2. LC Sciences, LLC.

10.3. AgriGenome Labs Pvt. Ltd

10.4. ArrayGen Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

10.5. IntegraGen SA

10.6. LGC Biosearch Technologies

10.7. Eurofins USA

10.8. Codon Genomics

10.9. Biogentic Services Inc.

10.10. Eurofins Genomics

11. Global Agrigenomics Market – Premium Insights

12. Global Agrigenomics Market – DataM

Report: www.wiseguyreports.com/checkou…id=4532844