Dental Milling Machine Market is projected to reach US$ 3,203.1 mn in 2027 according to a new research report

The global dental milling machine market is anticipated to reach US$ 3,203.1 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,485.0 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2019-2027.

According to new market research titled ‘Dental Milling Machine Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type, Technology, Product Size, Application, and End User.’ The report provides the trends prevailing in the global dental milling machine market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. Dentsply Sirona, Amann Girrbach AG discussed in a new market research report

The global dental milling machine market, based on the product type, is segmented into in-lab milling machines and in-office milling machines. In 2018, the in-lab milling machines accounted for the largest market share in the global dental milling machine market by type.

The in-lab dental milling machines results in efficient modeling of dental structures. In addition, outsourcing is a popular business model in the current scenario due to which the small and medium-sized dental clinics usually prefer to outsource milling of dental prostheses and restorations to professional dental laboratories.

The cost of these systems is significantly high to be afforded by small clinics. On the other hand, the in-office milling machines are likely to be growing at a rapid pace as these are compact and relatively cost-effective solutions backed up with advanced CAD/CAM software which help to perform the milling tasks at high accuracy in quicker time.

Key factors that are driving the growth of the market are increasing the prevalence of tooth loss, rising adoption of cosmetic dentistry and advantages offered by CAD/CAM based dental milling.

Although the market of the dental milling machine is expected to have restraining factors which include limitations of the CAD/CAM technique coupled with high capital costs of the systems.

The dental milling machine market majorly consists of the players such as Dentsply Sirona, Amann Girrbach AG, DATRON AG, Zirkozahn AG, Roders GmbH, iMes-iCore GmbH, Institut Straumann AG, Renishaw Plc, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, and Planmeca Oy among others. Various companies are focusing on organic strategies such as product launch and product approvals.

Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were partnerships and acquisitions. For instance, since January 2019, ORCA Dental AI and Planmeca Oy have partnered together for the development of new technology.

Global Dental milling machine Market Segmentation

Global Dental milling machine Market – By Product Type

In-Lab Milling Machines

In-Office Milling Machines

Global Dental milling machine Market – By Technology

CAD/CAM Milling Machines

Copying Milling Machines

Global Dental milling machine Market – By Product Size

Table-Top

Benchtop

Standalone

Global Dental milling machine Market – By Application

Crowns

Dentures

Bridges

Veneers

Inlays & Onlays

Global Dental milling machine Market – By End User

Dental Laboratories

Dental Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South and Central America Brazil Argentina



