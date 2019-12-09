Rising Demand for Liquid Handling Technology Market during 2019-2027 interpreted by a new report

The global liquid handling technology market accounted to US$ 3,201.36 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5,705.63 Mn by 2027.

The liquid handling technology market in the Asia Pacific region is largely held by countries such as China, Japan, Australia, and South Korea. The market for the liquid handling technology market is anticipated to be held majorly by China. Profiling Leading Players- Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation discussed in a new market research report

The Chinese market is expected to grow due to the rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry, high potential to recruitment professionals in the industry, and others. The market is estimated to grow at a rapid rate in India due to the rising biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry.

the country has growing drug manufacturing facilities across the nation. Whereas Japan is experiencing rising developments in the field of clinical trial logistics, which is expected to drive the growth of liquid handling technology.

Whereas, the market in South Korea and Australia is expected to grow due to the rising number of pharmaceutical companies and rising numbers of clinical trials respectively.

Leading Vendors: Agilent Technologies, Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., AutoGen, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Analytik Jena AG (Endress+Hauser Management AG), Corning Incorporated, Eppendorf,Formulatrix, Inc., Gilson Incorporatedamong

Market Insights

Increasing Drug Discovery Activities

The increase in the incidences of infectious diseases and chronic diseases such as cancer is raising demand for efficient drugs.

The demand is driving for an efficient drug that can treat diseases at a faster pace. demand is created for precision medicine.

The rising incidences of cancers and research activities are expected to increase drug development activities across the world.

Drug development is a complicated procedure that requires a long duration and is an expensive procedure integrated with a high degree of improbability that a drug will succeed. Therefore, the development and integration of medical devices and information technologies have enabled innovation of automated equipment.

The developments have allowed to speed up the drug discovery processes. For instance, High Throughput Screening (HTS) is a technology used in drug discovery for the screening of a large number of compounds with a biological target.

The techniques allow to screen and analyze a large volume of samples efficiently in less time. The HTS allows precise dispensing of the large and micro volumes of reagents in liquids.

Growth Opportunities in Developing Countries

The emerging markets in the countries of the Asia Pacific and the Middle East are creating significant opportunities for the key market players to expand their businesses. It is likely to be a prime factor contributing to the market growth during the coming years.

The majority of the players concentrate on developing markets such as India, Australia, China, Saudi Arabia, and UAE owing to the large population suffering from chronic diseases in these countries.

Advancements in biotechnology have increased the demand for diagnostics and research in the healthcare market, encouraging the introduction of more significant technologies. the rising shift towards personalized medicine or precision medicine is likely to increase the liquid handling process in the research and diagnostics laboratories.

There are new opportunities in infectious disease testing, molecular oncology, and pharmacogenomics in emerging countries. Hence, healthcare companies can target patients or consumers in developing nations.

Liquid Handling Technology – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Liquid Handling Technology Market – By Product

Automated Workstations

Small Devices Pipettes Dispensers Burettes Others

Consumables Reagents Disposable Tips Tubes and Plates Others



Global Liquid Handling Technology Market – By Type

Automated Liquid Handling

Manual Liquid Handling

Semi-Automated Liquid Handling

Global Liquid Handling Technology Market – By Application

Drug Discovery and ADME-Tox Research

Cancer and Genomic Research

Bioprocessing/Biotechnology

Global Liquid Handling Technology Market – By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organization (CRO)

Academic and Research Institutes

By Geography

North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico

U.S., Canada, Mexico Europe: France, Germany, UK, Spain, Italy

France, Germany, UK, Spain, Italy Asia Pacific (APAC): China , India, Japan, Australia, South Korea

China , India, Japan, Australia, South Korea Middle East & Africa (MEA): Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE

Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE South America (SAM): Brazil, Argentina

