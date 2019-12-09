Global Contrast Agents Market interpreted by a new report

Contrast Agents Market By Product Type (Iodinated, Barium-based, Gadolinium-based, Microbubble-based, and Others), By Modality Type (X-Ray/Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, and Ultrasound), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World) Global Forecast up to 2025

According to Report Ocean, the Global Contrast Agents Market to grow at a CAGR of ~4.0% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The market has witnessed steady growth in the past few years and is sustaining due to rising demand for diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures and increase in incidence and prevalence of disease conditions are drivers of the market.

Expansion in indications of contrast media market and the growth of medical imaging technologies in emerging markets are providing opportunities for the growth of the contrast agents market. However, side effects associated with contrast agents and stringent regulations for contrast agents are factors hampering the market growth.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type

Iodine-based

Barium-based

Gadolinium-based

Microbubble-based

Others

By Modality

X-ray/CT

MRI

Ultrasound

The Global Contrast Agents Market is further analyzed by segmenting the market into various geographical regions:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World (RoW)

North America was dominant in the global contrast agents market in 2018. The significant share of the North American region comes from the US, owing to the accessibility to good quality healthcare and good reimbursement facilities.

Competitive Landscape:

Market players present in the market adopt various market related strategies to withhold the market position for long-term and stay in market competition. Joint Venture, Product Launch, Collaboration, Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnership, and others are some crucial strategies adopted by key players in the market.

Some of the major key players present in the market are as follows:

Taejoon Pharm Co., Ltd

GE Healthcare

Bayer AG

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Bracco Group

Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Key Takeaways

Understanding the potential market opportunity with precise market size and forecast data

A detailed market analysis focusing on the growth of the contrast agents industry.

Factors influencing the growth of the contrast agents market.

In-depth competitive analysis of dominant and pure-play vendors.

Prediction analysis of the contrast agents market in both developed and developing regions.

Key insights related to major segments of the contrast agents market.

Latest market trend analysis impacting the buying behavior of the consumers.

