Bike-sharing Service Market to witness an outstanding growth by 2027

The bike-sharing service is rapidly gaining momentum among youths and the working-class population. Such services offer transport flexibility, reduced vehicular emissions, and health benefits, and these factors are seen to boost consumer inclination towards such services.

Easy accessibility and affordability are further encouraging individuals to use these services. The bike-sharing service market seems highly lucrative, and the integration of advanced technologies such as location sharing and digital payments would continue to expand the demand in the future.

The bike-sharing service market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rapid urbanization and easy affordability and availability. Also, such sharing systems contribute towards reducing carbon footprint.

However, an increase in passenger vehicles may hamper the growth of the bike-sharing service market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, penetration in developing countries is expected to open significant growth prospects for the players active in the bike-sharing service market over the coming years.

Bird Rides, Inc. Lime (Neutron Holdings, Inc.) Lyft, Inc. Mobike Mobycy (BycyShare Technologies Pvt. Ltd.) ofo Inc. Spin (Ford Smart Mobility LLC) Vélib’ Métropole Youon (Yonganxing Technology Co., Ltd.) Yulu Bikes Pvt Ltd

The global bike-sharing service market is segmented on the basis of bike type and sharing system. Based on bike type, the market is segmented as e-bikes and conventional bikes.

On the basis of the sharing system, the market is segmented as dockless and docked.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global bike-sharing service market based on various segments.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The bike-sharing service market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting bike-sharing service market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the bike-sharing service market in these regions.

