Water Quality Testing Equipment Market 2019 Precise Outlook with Future Prospects, Key Players, SWOT Analysis and Forecast To 2027

The global water quality testing equipment market accounted to US$ 3.42 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 5.67 Bn by 2027.

North America was the leading geographic market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Significant investments in the water infrastructure sector by Government in the developed nations of the US and Canada are expected to fuel the water quality testing equipment market in this region.

Stringent legislations across the globe on maintaining water quality to contribute to the water quality testing equipment market growth

The Clean Water Act (CWA) in the US is responsible for the protection of water bodies in the US with the standards set as per the desired usage of it. The Safe Drinking Water Act (SWDA) in the country is responsible for maintaining and improving the quality of drinking water supplied to the masses.

The SWDA is also accountable for listing the standards in public water treatment plants.

Innovative water processing techniques to drive the overall growth in water quality testing equipment market

The water desalination process is a widely adopted process in the Middle Eastern countries to bring a balance in the demand-supply of water. However, the process is observed to have specific negative impacts on the water bodies and the allied water ecosystem.

It has been noted that the desalination process results in the diffusion of chemicals and anti-fouling agents in the sea. As a corrective measure, water agencies use automated warning stations and much other water quality testing equipment for monitoring the quality of water.

The adoptions of water quality monitoring systems are therefore anticipated to spike up in the Middle Eastern region.

Product Type Insights

The global water quality testing equipment market by product type was led by pH meter segment. The other systems for water quality testing equipment market include temperature sensors, silica measurement sensor, sodium measurement, iron measurement, and total organic carbon (TOC) sensor, among others.

Turbidity tester held the second largest market in 2017, and is anticipated to lose its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

Type Insights

The global water quality testing equipment market by type was led by benchtop segment. With the increasing concentration toward research and development of water quality analysis by government and for academic research, the demand for benchtop equipment primarily for laboratory purposes is boosting the requirement of benchtop water quality equipment significantly.

Strategic Insights

The market players present in water quality testing equipment market are mainly focusing on product enhancements by implementing advanced technologies. By signing partnership, contracts, joint ventures, funding, and inaugurating new offices across the world permit the company to maintain its brand name globally.

Few of the recent developments are listed below;

2019: Emerson announced the introduction of new sensor technology to provide about ten times greater sensor stability, and reduce risk in quality and yield for biopharmaceutical manufacturers.

2017: AquaPhoenix announced a new Mobile Testing App named as “Aliquot,” mainly for water technicians to make their daily testing simple and efficient. This application is available in iOS and Android mobiles.

2017: Shimadzu announced a joint research and development innovation center in Singapore. This center comprises of 7 members of staff working, for the development of a high sensitivity environmental sensor to detect nitrogen and phosphorous contained in lakes and rivers.