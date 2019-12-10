Global Space Ground Station Equipment Market is estimated to reach value of $119.78 billion in 2024 according to a new research report

The global space ground station equipment market analysis by BIS Research projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.32% by value and 3.81% by volume, during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.

According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled “Global Space Ground Station Equipment Market- Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024”, the global space ground station equipment market was valued at $93.08 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach the value of $119.78 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period 2019-2024.

The growth is expected to be driven by increasing investments in launching satellites which is consequently creating the need for ground station and related equipment. Consumer Equipment led the Global Space Ground Station Equipment Market (by Equipment) in 2018.

Some of the key players in the global space ground station equipment market include Comtech Telecommunications Corp., Echostar Corporation, Gilat Satellite Networks, GomSpace, Inmarsat, Kratos, Kongsberg Satellite Services, Marlink, Infostellar, Swedish Space Corporations, Thales Group and Visat.

Key Questions Answered in the report:

What is the global space ground station equipment market size in terms of revenue ($million) and volume (million units) from 2018 to 2024?

Which end user is dominant in the space ground station equipment market in the forecast period?

What is the revenue generated by the different applications in the space ground station equipment market during the forecast period?

Which type of equipment in space ground station equipment market occupied the highest share in the space ground station equipment market in 2018?

How is the space ground station equipment market expected to evolve in the coming years?

How is each segment of the global space ground station equipment (by communication service market) expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the revenue anticipated to be generated by each of the segments by 2024?

Who are the key players investing in new technologies in ground stations and related equipment?

What are the influencing factors that may affect the competitive strength of the key players?

How is industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2019-2024?