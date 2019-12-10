Booster Compressor: Upsurge in the demand for portable boosters described in a new market report

The global booster compressor market is expected to reach US$ 3.48 Bn in 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

The evolving living standards amid the rapidly expanding population worldwide is expected to increase their dependency on energy resources, and owing to this the global energy demand in coming 10 years is projected to increase by approximately 15-18%. This explosion in the energy demand is also expected to bring several fundamental transformations, where alterations related to decarbonization targets, regulatory landscape, low commodity prices, uptick in industrial consolidation and generation of affordable and more competitive renewables would procure the chief attention.

The rapid and continued growth in the oil extraction activities has serious economic and environmental consequences. As booster compressors provide higher energy and cost efficiencies to the compressor systems, these products are being increasingly adopted in various regions of the world.

With increasing focus of various countries on reducing carbon emissions and pollution, the demand for clean energy fuels and renewables is growing at an unprecedented rate. Favorable government policies worldwide and falling costs of clean energy sources, it is expected that the global natural gas capacity is set to surge during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The surging growth in the production of natural gas, majorly due to shale reserves in the US as well as due to rise in liquefied natural gas (LNG) is expected to boost the gas capacity worldwide. In the past few years, government policy efforts to fight increasing carbon emissions and air pollution have been one of the major factors driving the demand for natural gas worldwide.

The trend for natural gas as a clean energy fuel source is predicted to pitch over the period leading to a huge opportunity for the booster compressor players.

Download PDF Brochure at www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/…495/?WT-MJ

The major players operating in the market for booster compressor market are Atlas Copco AB, Baker Huges (General Electric), BAUER COMP Holding GmbH, Boge Kompressoren, Corken, Inc., Gardner Denver, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Kaeser Kompressoren, and Sauer Compressors USA, Inc., among others.

Upsurge in the demand for portable boosters

Industrial boosters are widely used in diverse range of industries ranging from oil & gas to food & beverages to increase the pressure of feed compressor. With increasing industrialization across the world, the demand for portable and light weight booster compressors is anticipated to increase at an impressive pace.

These portable boosters are well suited for offshore applications in oil & gas, power generation and mining industries and they are anticipated to drive the future growth of booster compressor market globally. This factor is subsequently anticipated to encourage the booster compressor market growth during the forecast period.

Significant investments in natural gas to accelerate futuristic demand

With increasing focus of various countries on reducing carbon emissions and pollution, the demand for clean energy fuels and renewables is growing at an unprecedented rate. Favorable government policies worldwide and falling costs of clean energy sources, it is expected that the global natural gas capacity is set to surge during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

In advanced economies, the availability of gas at affordable prices is further anticipated to boost the demand. This is expected to provide huge benefits to the companies providing this systems and thus, positively impacting the booster compressor market.

Pressure Segment Insights

The global booster compressor market by pressure is segmented into 14-40 Bar, 41-100 Bar, 101-350 Bar, and >350 Bar. 14-40 Bar segment dominated the booster compressor market heavily and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

The booster compressor has the capability of handling 14 bar to 40 bar of pressure in order to offer regulated services for high-pressure oil or gases

Strategic Insights

Market initiatives are observed to be the most adopted strategy in the global booster compressor market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below:

2019: Atlas Copco AB acquired Eurochiller S.r.l., Vallen Distribution Inc., MGES Inc., Air Compresseur service, Bold & Cichos GbR and more distributors. The acquisition would be considered under the compressor segment.

Through this acquisition, the global operations of the company would grow.

2018: Gardner Denver has completed the acquisition of Ontario headquartered DV Systems Inc. The DV Systems gone under the industrial segment of Gardner Denver.

DV systems manufactures rotary screw and piston compressors and other aftermarket parts. This acquisition has enabled Gardner Denver to capitalize mission critical technologies in different attractive markets.

2018: KAESER presented a compact and powerful reciprocating compressor. The new i.Comp provides oil-free compressed air when need arises.

It is a mobile, infinitely-adjustable reciprocating compressor developed which is powerful, durable, compact, maintenance-friendly, and easy to handle with greater efficiency. These compressors are capable to operate with 100% duty cycles.

2017: BHGE has received contracts from Eni East Africa’s Coral South FLNG development offshore Mozambique. The company is accountable to offer rotating equipment for the power and gas refrigeration process of the FLNG vessel.

The company also entitled to provide boil-off gas (BOG) and booster compressors to re-liquefy extreme BOG evaporating from the LNG storage tanks.

Report: www.theinsightpartners.com/TIPEL00002495/