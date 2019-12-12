Liquid Filtration Market is projected to reach $2.9 billion, at a CAGR of 6.5% according to a new research report

[130 Pages Report] Liquid Filtration Market research report categorizes the global market by Fabric Material (Polymer, Cotton, and Metal), Filter Media (Woven, Nonwoven, and Mesh), End-User (Municipal Treatment, Food & Beverage, Metal & Mining, Chemical, and Pharmaceutical) & Geography

According to the new market research report "Liquid Filtration Market by Fabric Material (Polymer, Cotton, and Metal), Filter Media (Woven, Nonwoven, and Mesh), End-User (Municipal Treatment, Food & Beverage, Metal & Mining, Chemical, and Pharmaceutical), Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the liquid filtration market size is expected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2019 to USD 2.9 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period.



The major factors driving the liquid filtration industry growth include stringent regulations pertaining to the treatment of industrial and municipal waste, growing industrialization & urbanization.



The polymer segment is projected to lead the global liquid filtration market during the forecast period.



On the basis of fabric material, the liquid filtration industry has been segmented into three types, namely, polymer, cotton, and metal. The polymer segment is projected to lead the global market during the forecast period.

The demand for polymer fabric is the highest due to its excellent physical properties. Continuous R&D on polymer materials to further improve their properties will also support the high demand for polymers during the forecast period



The nonwoven filter media segment accounted for the largest percentage of the global liquid filtration market share in 2019.



The has been segmented on the basis of filter media into three categories, namely, woven, nonwoven, and mesh. Among these types, the nonwoven filter media segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

Nonwoven filter media provides specific functions, such as absorbency, strength, and bacterial barriers during the filtration processes.



The food & beverage end-user is projected to register the highest CAGR in the global liquid filtration market during the forecast period.



The food & beverage end-user is growing rapidly owing to the rising demand for ready-to-eat food, convenience food, and processed & semi-processed food. Filtration and purification of the water are required during various processes in the industry.

Filtration is done to remove impurities, control odors & humidity, minimize contamination of food, and protect the taste of the food.



APAC is the leading liquid filtration market.



APAC is the largest market for liquid filtration. The growing population, urbanization, and improving standard of living in the emerging economies of APAC and growing industrialization are boosting the liquid filtration market.

The major end-user of liquid filtration in the region are municipal, food & beverage, metal & mining, and chemical.



The major vendors in the liquid filtration market include Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland), Lydall, Inc. (US), Valmet (Finland), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Freudenberg Filtration Technologies (Germany), Clear Edge (US), Fibertex Nonwovens (Denmark), Hollingsworth & Vose (US), Johns Manville (US), Sefar AG (Switzerland), 3M (US), American Fabric Filter (US), Autotech Nonwovens (India), Berry Global, Inc.

(US), Donaldson Filtration Solutions (US), Eagle Nonwovens Inc. (US), G. Bopp + Co. AG (Switzerland), GKD (Germany), Kavon Filter Products Co.

(US), MANN+HUMMEL (Germany), Norafin Industries (Germany), Sandler AG (Germany, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (US), TWE Group (Germany), and Yingkaimo Metal Net Co.

(China).



