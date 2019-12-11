Europe Ceramic Balls Market Applications with latest Trends & Forecast 2027

The Europe ceramic balls market accounted to US$ 129.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 280.7 Mn by 2027.

Germany accounted for the largest market share in the Europe ceramic balls market. The rise ceramic balls market in Germany is primarily attributed to the expansion of the automotive industry in the region.

The automotive industry in Germany provide a huge market opportunity in the ceramic balls market. The automotive industry in Germany with respect to the production of high-tech automotive products is one of the strongest in the world.

For instance, according to Germany trade and invest report more than 5.5 million passenger vehicle was produced in Germany in 2017. Moreover, countries like Germany, France, Italy, and the UK have a flourishing manufacturing industry which further propels the demand for ceramic balls in these countries.

Market Insights

Remarkable spending in chemical industry provides opportunity for the ceramic balls market growth

The demand for ceramic has increased from the chemical industry which provide a huge developing potential for key players operating in the Europe Ceramic balls market. The chemical industry is expected to spend heavily over the next twenty years owing to the introduction of new feedstock sources.

This spending in the chemical industry is expected to boost the capacity of production and contribute to more efficient production. Ceramic bearings are more suitable for extreme chemical, thermal, and mechanical stress conditions owing to their lower density, hardness, and resistance to wear & corrosion.

Therefore, the overall development of ceramic industry in Europe boost the ceramic balls market growth.

Developed automotive industry in Europe boosts the demand for ceramic balls for bearings and valves

Ceramic balls are highly adopted in automotive applications owing to its lighter weight, rigidity, and corrosion resistance. In automobiles, ceramic bearings attain a faster speed with minimum energy owing to its increased stiffness, durability, reduced rolling resistance, and reduced weight.

Ceramic automotive bearings are commonly used with airbags, seat slides & seating tracks, constant velocity joints, seatbelt locking mechanism, double offset joints, spindle bearings, and tripod joints including many other systems. Moreover, the rise in demand for turbochargers subsequently increases the demand for ceramic ball market in Europe.

Function Insights

On the basis of function, the Europe ceramic balls market has been segmented into active and inert. Under the function segment, the inert ceramic balls market led the Europe ceramic balls market.

The highest share of the inert ceramic balls segment is mainly to a wide range of product offering for applications such as petroleum, chemical, fertilizer, natural gas, and environmental protection industries. In gas processing, the inert ceramic balls are used drying, and gas liquefaction processes.

Furthermore, the primary role of inert ceramic balls is to enhance liquid distribution. These balls also offer support and protection to the activating catalyst with low strength, which further boosts the demand for inert ceramic balls market in the chemical applications.

Application Insights

The Europe ceramic balls market by application has been segmented into aerospace, automotive, chemical, and others. The automotive market segment dominated the Europe ceramic balls market.

This sector accounts for almost 4% of the total European GDP. Europe is among the world’s largest producer of motor vehicles.

Taking into consideration the developing potential of the automotive industry and maintain its global technological leadership, the government in European Commissions provide funds for research and development. Therefore, the constant growth in the automotive industry promotes the demand for ceramic balls.

Moreover, the demand for ceramic balls in the aerospace industry is anticipated to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period.