Key developments in Smart Container Market discussed in a new market research report

Smart Container Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Technology (GPS, Cellular, BLE, LoRa WAN), Vertical (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Oil & Gas), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024

The smart container system market is estimated to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2019 to 2024. The most significant factor driving the growth of this market is the rise in the adoption of IoT connected devices by major shipping companies.

This trend is gaining momentum, as a large amount of data is collected during the entire transportation process, from which various important insights can be extracted. With these insights, issues can be pinpointed, downtime can be reduced, and procedures can be streamlined, thereby improving operational efficiency in the maritime industry.

On the other hand, factors such as concerns regarding security and privacy and the high cost of implementation are restraining the growth of the smart container market. However, the focus of the shipping industry on sustainability and the environment and increasing investments in container management technology are significant opportunities for the growth of the smart container market.

Interoperability issues due to lack of uniform communication standards are proving to be a challenge for the market.

Smart container software, also known as middleware or location engine, interface between the location-based data and the final analysis of that data into useful information for enhanced container monitoring.

The smart container software market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the demand for software-based smart solutions to improve the analytics support, which provides actionable insights to transporters about delays and help in rerouting maneuvers to increase efficiency.

Download PDF Brochure @ www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdown…=194648249

The smart container market for the pharmaceutical vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth is mainly due to the rising concerns of avoiding the losses caused during the transportation of pharmaceutical products.

The need for effective monitoring solutions for vaccine transportation activities to maintain the potency of vaccines would drive the smart container market for the pharmaceutical industry.

Various goods are being imported in this region, including fuels, lubricants, food products, beverages, and pharmaceutical products. Along with the rising population rate, there has been an increase in the economic growth of emerging countries in APAC, where products such as vaccines, food, and drinks have become more accessible for the local markets.

Owing to such demands, smart container solutions have gained importance for container monitoring applications in this region. The smart container market in APAC is expected to witness the highest growth, mainly due to the rise in import and export of goods.