Telematics in Heavy Equipment Market is Rapidly Growing with Huge Application Scope & Opportunities by 2027

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global telematics in heavy equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The telematics in heavy equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Telematics technology combines the power of GPS technology, log and report data, on-board diagnostics as well as monitoring sensors that enable in keeping track of the heavy equipment employed for different operations. This data can usually be accessed through a web portal and comprises of fuel consumption, GPS location, machine alerts and idle times of the machine.

The power of real-time data and insights to the fleet owners and operators of heavy equipment are enticing more interests in the integration of telematics systems in the heavy equipment machineries.

Leading Key Players profiles in this report includes, DPL Telematics, Heavy Construction Systems Specialists, Inc., LHP Telematics LLC, Navman Group, Teletrac, The Morey Corporation, Tom Tom, Topcon Corporation, Trimble, Inc., Zonar Systems Inc.

Rapid advancements in the connectivity technologies and enhanced communication infrastructures across the globe are the major drivers for the growth of telematics in heavy equipment market. High installation and operational costs coupled with improved skills to operate on the telematics data would challenge the growth of the telematics in heavy equipment market.

The developing communication infrastructures in the developing countries of the globe are anticipated to provide bright opportunities for the providers operating in the telematics in heavy equipment market.

The global telematics in heavy equipment market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and end-use.

Based on technology, the telematics in heavy equipment market is segmented into cellular and satellite. On the basis of application, the telematics in heavy equipment market is segmented into vehicle tracking, fleet management, satellite navigation, vehicle safety communications, and others.

Further, the telematics in heavy equipment market is segmented on the basis of end-use into construction, agriculture, mining, and others.

The reports cover key developments in the telematics in heavy equipment market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events.

Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

The market payers from telematics in heavy equipment market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for telematics in heavy equipment in the global market.

