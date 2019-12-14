Breathable Films Market is projected to reach $3.3 Billion, at a CAGR of 8.2% - global forecast to 2024

[194 Pages Report] Breathable Films Market research report categorizes the global market by Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane Polyether),Technology (Microporous, Monolithic) End-Use Industry (Hygiene, Medical, Food Packaging, Construction, Fabric) & Geography

According to the new market research report "Breathable Films Market by Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane Polyether),Technology (Microporous, Monolithic) End-Use Industry (Hygiene, Medical, Food Packaging, Construction, Fabric), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" , published by MarketsandMarkets™, the breathable films market is estimated to be USD 2.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2019 to 2024.



The breathable films market is driven by growing awareness regarding health and hygiene and increasing usage of breathable films in premium hygiene products in both developed and developing countries.



Polyethylene-based breathable film estimated to be the largest type of breathable films



Polyethylene-based breathable film accounts for the largest share of the overall breathable films market in 2018. Polyethylene-based breathable films will remain the dominant type during the forecast period due to their lower cost compared to other types of polyolefin films.

The major application of polyethylene breathable films is in hygiene products such as baby diapers, adult incontinence, and sanitary napkins.



Medical application: the fastest-growing consumer of breathable films



The breathable films market size in the medical application is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The consumption of breathable films is growing in the manufacturing of surgical drapes, surgical gowns, patient gowns, back-table covers, operation bed covers, mayo stand covers, and gloves.

This is fuelled by the rising demand for healthcare facilities, increasing per capita spending in healthcare in the developing countries, increasing old age population, and increased usage of disposable drapes and gowns in the developed countries.



APAC is estimated to be the largest market for breathable films. China is estimated to be the leading market for breathable films in APAC.

India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and South Korea are the other major countries contributing to the growth of the breathable films market in the region. The increasing demand for breathable films from applications such as medical, hygiene & personal care, food packaging, and construction is expected to drive the breathable films market in these countries.



The key companies profiled in the breathable films market research report are RKW Group (Germany), Berry Global Group (US), and Arkema (France). Other prominent players in the breathable films market are Toray Industries (Japan), Covestro (Germany), Nitto Denko (Japan), Trioplast Industries (Sweden), Rahil Foam (India), Skymark Packaging (UK), Daika Kogyo (Japan), American Polyfilm (US), and Innovia Films (UK).



